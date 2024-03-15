Bautista, Dilaos banner young cast in Iñigos Resort netfest

MANILA, Philippines – A fresh group of aspiring young talents takes the spotlight, eager and prepared to resume their pursuit of top honors and ranking points in the Iñigos Sports Center National Junior Tennis Championships, which kicked off Friday in Lucena City.

Sandra Bautista and Joy Ansay headline the field in the girls’ 16- and 18-and-under divisions, while the Dilao siblings, France and Frank, lead the cast in the top two categories in the boys’ side of the Group 3 tournament presented by Dunlop.

Ave Maria Policarpio and Ayl Gonzaga are expected to compete for the girls’ 14-and-U title while Emmanuel Andal, Rafa de Ramos Monte, Dean Palaroan and Prince Cuenza gear up for a spirited battle in the boys’ side of the five-day tournament, supported by Philta Regional vice president R-4A Gary Alcala.

Held at Iñigos Resort Tennis Club’s hard courts, the event also includes singles competitions in the 12-and-U class and the 10-and-under unisex category, along with doubles matches in the 10-, 14- and 18-and-under boys’ and girls’ divisions.

To accommodate the large number of participants, additional matches will be played at the Zoleta courts, according to event organizer Bobby Mangunay. For details, call 0915-4046464.

The tournament, sanctioned by Philta, PPS-NTC and UTR and backed by Slazenger, is part of the PPS-PEPP junior circuit sponsored by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro, aimed at boosting the sport and discovering future talents.

Isabel Ataiza and Ella Paglalunan are expected to shine in the girls’ 12-and-U play, while Marcus Go, Yuan Torrente, Matthias Go and Matteo Calingasan are fancied to clash for top honors in the boys’ division.

Torrentes also leads the pack the 10-and-U unisex division, which also drew the likes of Jacob Dizon, Gabriel Lozada and Noel Zoleta.

Meanwhile, the Luzon leg of the country’s premier talent-search moves to San Pablo City for the Escudero Cup at the Aera Tennis Club from March 21-25.