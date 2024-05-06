^

Sports

Tigresses end Lady Spikers’ reign

John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
May 6, 2024 | 12:00am
In just one attempt, the Golden Tigresses unseated the Lady Spikers on a 25-20, 16-25, 25-20, 19-25, 15-7 escape act that snapped UST’s five-year finals drought in UAAP women’s volleyball last night at the Mall of Asia Arena.

MANILA, Philippines — Santo Tomas showed reigning champion La Salle the exit door and roared its way to Last Dance.

In just one attempt, the Golden Tigresses unseated the Lady Spikers on a 25-20, 16-25, 25-20, 19-25, 15-7 escape act that snapped UST’s five-year finals drought in UAAP women’s volleyball last night at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Young, inexperienced and all in the post-Eya Laure era, Santo Tomas rose to the occasion, churning out a masterful showing in the fifth set and in the process booking a first finals stint since 2019.

Super rookie Angeline Poyos embraced the spotlight with 28 points on 25 hits, two aces and a block as the Golden Tigresses unloaded a 6-0 bomb down the stretch to deny the Lady Spikers their third straight finals appearance and forge a title showdown against either National U or Far Eastern U from the other semifinal bracket.

Jonna Perdido contributed 18 points on 16 attacks and two blocks, Regina Jurado and Bianca Plaza fired seven each while playmaker Cassie Carballo added six points on top of her 18 excellent sets, including the finals-clinching service ace.

But it was Mary Banagua who made the biggest difference in the fifth set, scoring three of her four blocks for a total of eight points.

It was a big day for UST with the Tigers, earlier, forging a rubber with twice-to-beat second seeds FEU Tamaraws.

Reigning MVP Josh Ybañez fired 16 points on 15 hits with 13 receptions and six digs as the No. 4 Golden Spikers pulled off a 25-23, 25-19, 28-26 win.

