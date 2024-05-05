^

Sports

Tigresses dispose of Lady Spikers for UAAP finals berth

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 5, 2024 | 9:28pm
Angeline Poyos
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- Down go the defending champions.

The University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses dethroned the La Salle Lady Spikers to punch a ticket to the UAAP Season 86 women's volleyball finals, 25-20, 16-25, 25-20, 19-25, 15-7, Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

This is UST's first finals appearance since 2019, when they also booted La Salle in the Final Four.

Poyos exploded for 28 points off of 25 attacks, two service aces and a block.

With La Salle forcing the fifth set, UST showed nerves of steel and jumped to a 9-3 lead following a block by Em Banagua.

Back-to-back kills by Amie Provido and Shevana Laput inched the Lady Spikers closer, 5-9.

However, Poyos and Banagua would not be denied, with the former recording a kill and the latter a block to give them a comfortable 11-6 cushion.

Laput's kill gave La Salle a fighting chance, but Jonna Perdido answered with one of her own. Perdido's attack went out, giving La Salle's final point.

A service error by Provido, an off-the-block attack by Perdido and a service ace by Cassie Carballo finished the match.

Perdido backstopped Poyos with 18 points. Carballo added six markers and 18 excellent sets.

Laput had 20 for the Lady Spikers, while Thea Gagate chipped in 16.

The Espana-based squad will be facing the winner of the do-or-die match between the National University Lady Bulldogs and the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws on Wednesday.

