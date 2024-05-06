Lady Blazers, Altas complete perfect runs

The Lady Blazers survived a fierce challenge from familiar rivals Lyceum of the Philippines U’s Lady Pirates and escaped with a 21-25, 25-21, 20-25, 25-21, 15-7 victory – their ninth consecutive – that catapulted the former to their third finals appearance in a row.

MANILA, Philippines — St. Benilde and Perpetual Help carved out a pair of elimination round sweeps to barge straight to the NCAA Season 99 volleyball finals at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

The Altas, for their part, bested the Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals, 25-23, 25-23, 25-23, to pull off a nine-game sweep in the men’s side and also advance to the finals set May 19.

It was CSB’s 38th straight victory that included a pair of 11-game title sweeps the past two years.

The Lady Blazers have a chance for another one as they go for a three-peat sweep feat.

But they almost blew this one up after trailing by a set twice before coming through in the fourth and fifth set in weathering the LPU storm and preserving the magnificent run of triumphs.