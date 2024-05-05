^

Sports

Road Warriors nip Gin Kings to enter quarterfinals

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 5, 2024 | 9:30pm
Road Warriors nip Gin Kings to enter quarterfinals
Robert Bolick of NLEX
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- The NLEX Road Warriors held on and grinded their way to the PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals after escaping the Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, 76-72, at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila on Sunday.

With NLEX’s win, the Terrafirma Dyip and the NorthPort Batang Pier will battle it out for the final playoff seat.

Robert Bolick came up big in the must-win game, scattering 25 points, eight assists and six rebounds for the Road Warriors, who arrested their four-game losing streak.

Ginebra trailed by as much as 13 points, 58-71, in the fourth quarter.

The Gin Kings then showcased their patented never-say-die spirit and cut the lead to just three, 70-73, with less than two minutes remaining with a Stanley Pringle layup.

With mere seconds remaining, off a timeout, Japeth Aguilar attempted a trey that would have tied it up that rattled out. Ahanmisi grabbed the board anew and pulled back from beyond the arc as he was fouled by Bolick.

After calmly sinking the first two free throws, he muffed the game-tying freebie, 72-73.

It took some time before Ginebra was able to stop the clock with a foul, sending Baser Amer to the charity stripe.

A miss and a make on the line gave the Gin Kings an opportunity to tie or win, but Von Pessumal threw the ball away as they kissed the triumphant finish to their elimination round goodbye.

Richie Rodger had 11 markers, six boards and two dimes for the Road Warriors.

Christian Standhardinger finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in the losing effort.

Aguilar and Ahanmisi backstopped with 15 and 14 markers, respectively.

NLEX ended the eliminations with a 6-5 win-loss record, while the Gin Kings dropped to 7-4, seeing a four-game winning streak snapped.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

GINEBRA

NLEX ROAD WARRIORS

PBA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bossing wallop Fuel Masters to end PBA Philippine Cup bid

Bossing wallop Fuel Masters to end PBA Philippine Cup bid

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Blackwater Bossing ended their PBA Philippine Cup campaign with a bang after drubbing the already-ran Phoenix Fuel Masters,...
Sports
fbtw
Bolts spoil Beermen bid for elims sweep

Bolts spoil Beermen bid for elims sweep

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
No sweep.
Sports
fbtw
Hotshots turn to veteran Reavis in win vs Terrafirma

Hotshots turn to veteran Reavis in win vs Terrafirma

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Coming off back-to-back defeats, the second of which was a horrendous loss, the Magnolia Hotshots needed a huge bounce-back...
Sports
fbtw
Mavericks eliminate Clippers to advance vs Thunder in NBA playoffs

Mavericks eliminate Clippers to advance vs Thunder in NBA playoffs

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Dallas Mavericks heated up in the second half and ran away from the Los Angeles Clippers, 114-101, in Game 6 of their...
Sports
fbtw

Essence of Olympic solidarity

By Joaquin M. Henson | 22 hours ago
There is growing concern that the Paris Olympics may be tainted by disunity, terrorism and social unrest as malevolents could exploit a global platform to propagate their ends at the expense of sports.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Golden Spikers stay alive vs Tamaraws

Golden Spikers stay alive vs Tamaraws

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
The Golden Spikers are not going home.
Sports
fbtw
Clutch Apura delivers as MVPSF storms back vs Ginebra Boys in Japa Cup opener

Clutch Apura delivers as MVPSF storms back vs Ginebra Boys in Japa Cup opener

5 hours ago
Allan Apura scored the go-ahead triple in the final 13.4 seconds and then added a free throw with sixth-tenths of a second...
Sports
fbtw
Ardina waxes hot with 66, ties for 2nd

Ardina waxes hot with 66, ties for 2nd

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Dottie Ardina mounted a scorching final round charge, but her solid six-under par 66 fell just short by a single stroke, settling...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Tams coach warns: 'Don't forget about FEU'

Lady Tams coach warns: 'Don't forget about FEU'

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
The FEU Lady Tamaraws reminded the rest of the UAAP that they meant business on Saturday, as they kicked off their Final Four...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with