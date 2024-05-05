^

Golden Spikers confident as 4th seeds

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 5, 2024 | 7:18pm
Golden Spikers confident as 4th seeds
Faced against top-seed FEU, Josh Ybañez and company played inspired volleyball, leading them to their first win over the Tamaraws this season.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – Reigning UAAP Most Valuable Player Josh Ybañez and the UST Golden Spikers aren’t shying away from the pressure of being the No. 4 seed as they pushed forward in their UAAP Season 86 title quest in the Final Four on Sunday.

Faced against top-seed FEU, Ybañez and company played inspired volleyball, leading them to their first win over the Tamaraws this season.

Though staring at a twice-to-win disadvantage, the España-based spikers powered through en route to a three-set stunner, which forced a rubber match slated on Wednesday, where the winner will head to the championship round.

After facing many struggles this season, Ybañez said that they put all their challenges behind them in the elimination round.

“May [mga] di kami inaasahang nangyari nung elims, [pero] ang inisip lang namin is ‘di naman yun nagmamatter once makapasok ka ng Final Four — yun yung pinaka importanteng laro,” said Ybañez after their first win over FEU at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday. 

“Sobrang motivated kami ngayon lalo na natalo namin sila in straight sets (kaya) mataas kumpiyansa namin,” he added.

UST closed out the Tamaraws in a sweep, catching the top-seeded team off guard.

But now with FEU on alert, in the knockout match on Wednesday, UST knows there won’t be any more surprises. Rather, they’ll simply get ready in the best way that they can against a win-hungry Tamaraw side.

“Hindi namin gagawin na parang i-underestimate sila. Mas iisipin pa din namin na may pressure pa din dapat sa amin na kailangan namin manalo ulit,” he said.

Instead of running away from the pressure, the Golden Spikers are instead using it to motivate themselves to do better. After falling short of the title last year, UST hopes to give themselves another chance in Season 86.

“Sabi ni coach [Odjie Mamon] kanina inaano niya sa amin na dapat kailangan may pressure kasi yung pressure will give us the drive para manalo kasi pag walang pressure parang sobrang relax namin,” said the wing spiker. 

“So ini-instill nila na sobrang pinaka-importanteng game to so ayun binigyan nila ng drive, willingness and eagerness manalo.” 

UST-FEU meet anew on Wednesday, May 8, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

