^

Sports

PBA Player of the Week Bolick proves prowess for NLEX

Philstar.com
March 12, 2024 | 5:10pm
PBA Player of the Week Bolick proves prowess for NLEX
For his master class performance highlighted by averages of 36 points, 6.5 rebounds and six assists, Robert Bolick earned the nod as the PBA Press Corps-Pilipinas Live Player of the Week (March 6-10).
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – When fully unleashed, Robert Bolick is a certified gunner who can dominate while dishing out solid numbers in rebounding and assists.

This was on full display last week when Bolick rifled in 26 points and a new career-high 46 in succession to power NLEX to back-to-back wins for 3-1 and joint third in the PBA Philippine Cup.

Bolick willed the Road Warriors back from 10 points down in their 96-93 steal over Meralco last Wednesday, greasing their game-changing 35-25 salvo in the fourth with his 16-point outburst. 

Three days later, the former San Beda standout produced the highest scoring output for a local in Season 48 – supplanting TNT star Calvin Oftana’s 37 in the previous conference – to tow NLEX past Converge, 115-93.

For his master class performance highlighted by averages of 36 points (59% field goal and 39% 3-point shooting), 6.5 rebounds and six assists, Bolick earned the nod as the PBA Press Corps-Pilipinas Live Player of the Week (March 6-10).

“Buti na lang may Bolick kami,” coach Frankie Lim said after their escape act versus the Bolts. “Isipin mo kung wala ito rito.”

Bolick has been on a tear in his PBA comeback. 

After a brief stint in Japan, the pride of Leyte found his way to NLEX from his original team NorthPort last December. He played four games with the Road Warriors in the tailend of the Commissioner’s Cup.

Come All-Filipino, Bolick was back in his element.

Though it was a glorious moment resetting his previous high of 44 from his NorthPort days by two against the FiberXers, Bolick was more elated by the W his team got.

“Iniisip ko talaga is manalo. Individual lang yan (career high), team sport ito, eh. Masaya ako na nanalo at masaya ako na iyung teammates ko nandiyan sila really to play. Kahit sino’ng ipasok ni coach, maganda ang nilaro. Sana magtuloy-tuloy na,” said Bolick, who gets added inspiration from being a father in a few months.

vuukle comment

PBA

PBA PLAYER OF THE WEEK

ROBERT BOLICK
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sinner, Alcaraz demolish Indian Wells opponents

Sinner, Alcaraz demolish Indian Wells opponents

1 day ago
Reigning Grand Slam champions Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz turned in dominating performances to roll into the fourth round...
Sports
fbtw
Batang Pier thwart bolts

Batang Pier thwart bolts

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
And the underdog’s surge continues in the PBA Season 48 Philippine Cup.
Sports
fbtw
Pinay fencer making waves in US NCAA

Pinay fencer making waves in US NCAA

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Filipina fencer Samantha Catantan continued to make progress in the US NCAA, gearing up for a chance to realize her Olympic...
Sports
fbtw
Sabalenka survives tough grind

Sabalenka survives tough grind

1 day ago
Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka saved four match points and needed four of her own to earn a 6-7 (2/7), 6-2, 7-6...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs disarm Lady Warriors

Lady Bulldogs disarm Lady Warriors

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
The Lady Bulldogs cannot be stopped.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Golden Tigresses stake perfect record vs winless Maroons

Golden Tigresses stake perfect record vs winless Maroons

By John Bryan Ulanday | 3 hours ago
Opposites collide as unbeaten University Santo Tomas takes on the winless University of the Philippines nearing the homestretch...
Sports
fbtw
Record 325 teams vie for golf glory in Southwoods Invitational

Record 325 teams vie for golf glory in Southwoods Invitational

6 hours ago
The Southwoods Invitational unwraps Wednesday, March 13, with the initial batch of the record-breaking 325-team field aiming...
Sports
fbtw
Jokic tallies another triple-double as Nuggets storm back vs fired-up Raptors

Jokic tallies another triple-double as Nuggets storm back vs fired-up Raptors

6 hours ago
Nikola Jokic grabbed a 35-point triple-double as the Denver Nuggets staged a dramatic second-half fightback to defeat the...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic stunned by lucky loser Nardi in Indian Wells upset

Djokovic stunned by lucky loser Nardi in Indian Wells upset

6 hours ago
Top seed Novak Djokovic crashed out of the ATP-WTA Indian Wells Masters, losing in three sets to Italian lucky loser Luca...
Sports
fbtw
PGA Tour Blog: On my Players win

PGA Tour Blog: On my Players win

By Adam Scott | 7 hours ago
Ahead of the 50th anniversary of the PGA Tour’s flagship $25-million tournament this week, Adam Scott reflects on his...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with