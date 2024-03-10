^

Southwoods Invitational to stake cars for aces

March 10, 2024 | 12:41pm
Southwoods Invitational to stake cars for aces
MANILA, Philippines -- Two brand new cars, an Alaska cruise for two, and an array of premium prizes will be up for grabs as hole-in-one prizes in the Southwoods Invitational, which fires off Wednesda, March 13, at the Masters and Legends courses in Carmona, Cavite.

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. is offering a Mitsubishi Triton GSL A/T while Toyota Silang, Cavite is putting up a Toyota Raize E M/T for aces in the 36-hole event spread over four days. The host club’s centerpiece member-guest tournament boasts a record cast of 330 teams comprising 660 players.

To manage the huge turnout and ensure fair play, the tournament will implement sequential tee times on both courses from 6 a.m. on March 13, 14 and 15. The final day (Saturday) will feature a shotgun start set at 7 a.m.

The competition will use the Best Ball and Aggregate formats at the Masters and Legends courses, respectively, both under the Stableford Points scoring system with applied course handicaps.

Apart from the cars, participants have a chance to win an Alaska cruise for two with round-trip tickets (Manila-Vancouver-Manila) for seven nights, courtesy of RCI and Baron Travel; a three-night stay at Hamp Court Palace with two round-trip tickets via China Airlines (Manila-Taipei-Manila) through Klio International with Klio products; and a Smart Vogue Plus Ogawa Massage Chair from Ogawa.

Newport World Resorts sweetens the pot by offering P100,000 worth of free play credits for an ace.

To add an extra layer of excitement to the tournament, backed by Platinum sponsors CWC International Corp., Calamba Doctors Hospital and Calamba Doctors College, all above-mentioned hole-in-one prizes will be raffled off if no one scores an ace.

Hyundai Motors Philippines Inc. is also offering a Stargazer X as an additional hole-in-one prize.

The tournament is divided into two batches, with Batch 1 playing on March 13 and 15 while Batch 2 on March 14 and 16.

In addition to the overall gross and overall net crowns, the competition will also see teams vying for titles in Divisions I, II, III, IV and V, along with the Sponsors and Guests participating in their own category.

The blue-ribbon event is backed by Gold sponsors Federal Land Inc. and The Turf Company, while the Silver sponsors are Abomar Equipment Sales Corp., Agrexplore Corp., Le Chef Inc., Leads Agricultural Products Corp., City of Cabuyao, City of Carmona, Mit-Air Inc., Pacsports Phils. Inc. and Regent Travel Corp.

For details, contact Manila Southwoods at (046) 419-8190 and (02) 8779-5590.

Leading the Bronze sponsors list are Accridge Construction, Asia Global Technologies Inc., AVC Chemical Corp., Azcor Lighting Systems/The Golfman Goods and Accessories, Baali Marketing & Agrocrops Corp., Boeing Materials, Camaya Coast, Camp John Hay Golf Club, Castillo, Laman, Tan, Pantaleon and San Jose Law Offices, Centro Manufacturing Corp., Club Leisure Management Inc., Coca-Cola and Rep. Dino Tanjuatco.

