La Salle coach shrugs off 13-game Lady Spikers win streak vs Ateneo

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 2, 2024 | 8:04pm
La Salle coach shrugs off 13-game Lady Spikers win streak vs Ateneo
Lady Spikers head coach Ramil de Jesus
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — DLSU Lady Spikers head coach Ramil de Jesus was in no mood to gloat as his team extended their long-standing win streak against perennial rivals Ateneo in women’s volleyball to 13 games on Saturday.

Pressed for a bounce-back win after their first loss of UAAP Season 86 to UST last weekend, the Taft-based squad vented their ire on a rebuilding Ateneo team, winning in straight sets, 25-12, 25-22, 25-19.

But de Jesus, known for his competitive spirit, did not give any other meaning to their win than what it was — one in a 14-game long elimination round.

Even if it was against heated rival Ateneo, de Jesus insisted that it was just the same as facing any other team in the UAAP.

“Ako, hindi ko naman tinitingnan yun (win streak),” said de Jesus after the game. 

“Kung sino man yung dumating sa amin, paghahandaan namin — either it’s Ateneo, UST, FEU. Lahat ng schools, para sa amin, big game sa amin yun.”

La Salle’s dominance over Ateneo has spanned over seven years, with the first win in the streak coming during Game 1 of the UAAP Season 79 finals back in May 2, 2017.

En route to the championship, La Salle drubbed Ateneo in four sets in the opener, 21-25, 29-27, 25-22, 25-20.

Since then, it’s all been wins for de Jesus and company.

Still, the decorated tactician isn’t about to be complacent against one of his biggest rivals. Rather, he’s looking to let fate decide when the Blue Eagles finally learn to get one back.

“Nataon lang na ganun na kahaba yung winning tradition namin sa Ateneo, siguro, hindi pa lang ito yung time para siguro manalo sila sa amin,” he said.

