Alinsug shines with efficiency in Lady Bulldogs' rout of Maroons

Though playing only in two sets, Vange Alinsug came out with a game-high 15 points, spearheading NU's campaign to their third win in a row.

MANILA, Philippines – Vange Alinsug wasted almost no time in raking up her offense in the NU Lady Bulldogs’ three-set demolition of the UP Fighting Maroons in the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday.

She was a pinnacle of efficiency, making the most of her time out on the panaflex. Adding to that, Alinsug needed only 21 attempts to score her 13 attack points, which gave her a completion rate of above 60%.

After the game, Alinsug said she was simply trying to find the best ways to contribute for her team.

“Yung sa akin naman po, ginagawa ko lang talaga yung best ko every game and kailangan talaga ako sa contribution ng team,” said Alinsug.

“And happy rin ako kasi sa second set nakapasok si Arah [Panique] and maganda yung contribution niya sa game.”

Playing against the hapless Fighting Maroons, NU head coach Norman Miguel was able to shuffle his bench, leading to Alinsug’s extended rest in the second set.

Despite leaning on the reserves for parts of the game, Miguel and the Lady Bulldogs were able to come away with the dominant win.

According to Miguel, though, this still isn’t the peak of the likes of Alinsug and Bella Belen. With the rest of the season still ahead of them, the tactician hopes his players get to peak at just the right time.

“Ako sa akin, yung kay Vange tska kay Belle, for me, hindi pa ito todo. Na sana, umabot pa kami sa talagang time na mailalabas talaga yung todong skills nila at sa tamang timing ng game namin,” he said.

Alinsug, Belen, and the rest of NU return to action when they face the FEU Lady Tamaraws on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.