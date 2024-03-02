Head-first slam on Pacio unintentional, Brooks maintains

MANILA, Philippines -- Jarred Brooks underscored that he “did not intentionally do anything” after dropping his ONE FC strawweight MMA world championship to Filipino fighter Joshua Pacio due to disqualification.

Pacio regained his strawweight title after Brooks spiked him on his head during their bout Friday night.

During the fight, Brooks and Pacio were caught in a clinch. As the American fought for position, he carried “The Passion” and slammed him.

The Filipino then was dumped to the ground but went head first.

Brooks tried to finish off the match with punches, and referee Herb Dean called off the match at the 56 second mark of the first round.

When the decision came, it was announced that “The Monkey God” was disqualified due to the spike, giving the championship back to Pacio.

In an Instagram post, the brash American said he is wishing “nothing but the best” for Pacio.

“I hope you’re okay. I am sorry for letting down my family and the organization,” he said.

“I did not intentionally do anything. #andnew, congratulations,” he added.

Eduard Folayang, Pacio’s training partner, said that Pacio was already released from the hospital after a medical check up.

“He was good to go and will be recovering well,” Folayang said, as he posted videos of Pacio walking on his own with a neck brace.