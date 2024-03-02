^

Sports

Head-first slam on Pacio unintentional, Brooks maintains

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 2, 2024 | 11:36am
Head-first slam on Pacio unintentional, Brooks maintains
Joshua Pacio
ONE

MANILA, Philippines -- Jarred Brooks underscored that he “did not intentionally do anything” after dropping his ONE FC strawweight MMA world championship to Filipino fighter Joshua Pacio due to disqualification.

Pacio regained his strawweight title after Brooks spiked him on his head during their bout Friday night.

During the fight, Brooks and Pacio were caught in a clinch. As the American fought for position, he carried “The Passion” and slammed him.

The Filipino then was dumped to the ground but went head first.

Brooks tried to finish off the match with punches, and referee Herb Dean called off the match at the 56 second mark of the first round.

When the decision came, it was announced that “The Monkey God” was disqualified due to the spike, giving the championship back to Pacio.

In an Instagram post, the brash American said he is wishing “nothing but the best” for Pacio.

“I hope you’re okay. I am sorry for letting down my family and the organization,” he said.

“I did not intentionally do anything. #andnew, congratulations,” he added.

Eduard Folayang, Pacio’s training partner, said that Pacio was already released from the hospital after a medical check up.

“He was good to go and will be recovering well,” Folayang said, as he posted videos of Pacio walking on his own with a neck brace.

vuukle comment

ONE FC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala through to W50 Trnava quarterfinals

Eala through to W50 Trnava quarterfinals

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Filipina tennis star Alex Eala has entered the W50 Trnava quarterfinals in Slovakia after sweeping North Macedonia’s...
Sports
fbtw
Heading waiting for Gilas call

Heading waiting for Gilas call

By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
Fil-Australian sharpshooter Jordan Heading is in Adelaide staying in shape for the next National Basketball League season...
Sports
fbtw
Embiid plans to return from injury soon

Embiid plans to return from injury soon

13 hours ago
Reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid said Thursday that he intends to return from a left knee injury to play for...
Sports
fbtw
Terrafirma revs up engine

Terrafirma revs up engine

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Ever since Converge entered the PBA last season, the FiberXers have had Terrafirma in a vice grip. Yesterday, the Dyip decided...
Sports
fbtw
Unbeaten Chery Tiggo, Choco Mucho collide

Unbeaten Chery Tiggo, Choco Mucho collide

13 hours ago
Chery Tiggo gets the chance to test its true mettle against a fancied team coming off a challenging win as the Crossovers...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
MPL PH bares unified schedule for new season

MPL PH bares unified schedule for new season

By Michelle Lojo | 1 hour ago
Mobile Legends Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) Philippines is ready to start its 13th season this month with a new campaign...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas improves 1 spot in FIBA rankings

Gilas improves 1 spot in FIBA rankings

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
The Philippines has risen by one spot in the latest FIBA World rankings, the basketball federation said.
Sports
fbtw
We are making Messi work too hard, Martino tells Miami

We are making Messi work too hard, Martino tells Miami

3 hours ago
Inter Miami are expecting too much work from their Argentine star Lionel Messi, coach Gerardo Martino said on Friday (Saturday,...
Sports
fbtw
Guinto impressive in Asian cadet fencing

Guinto impressive in Asian cadet fencing

13 hours ago
Filipino foil fencer Clyd Lorenzo Guinto made a strong showing in the recent Asian Cadet Fencing Championships with a rare...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with