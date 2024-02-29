Eala gets back at Hungarian foe, enters W50 Trnava round of 16

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala exacted sweet revenge against rival Anna Bondar as she swept the Hungarian tennister to barge into the W50 Trnava’s round of 16, 6-3, 6-1.

Bondar earlier defeated the 18-year-old Filipina in the W75 Porto in Portugal and eventually took the championship.

This time around, the two faced each other once again, and Eala got the last laugh.

Eala started on fire, taking a 4-1 lead against the second-seeded tennister.

Bondar then stole the sixth game, but the Filipina dominated the next to grab a 5-2 lead.

The two traded grueling eighth and ninth games, with Eala grabbing the first set.

It was more of the same in the second set, as the world’s no. 180 player just dominated her rival.

The match took just an hour and 26 minutes.

Eala won 35 service points against Bondar’s 23.

She also dominated the receiving game as she won 29 receiving points against 19 for the World No. 111.

Eala will next face North Macedonia’s Lina Gjorcheska in the round of 16 on Thursday evening (Manila time).