^

Sports

Philippine-born Eryk Anders in must-win UFC bout vs Jamie Pickett

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
February 28, 2024 | 11:30am
Philippine-born Eryk Anders in must-win UFC bout vs Jamie Pickett
Eryk Anders, who was born inside Clark Air Base in Pampanga to an American servicewoman in 1987, has won just one of his last four bouts in the UFC.
UFC

MANILA, Philippines – It will be a battle for survival when Eryk Anders (15-8-0) takes on Jamie Pickett (13-10-0) in the preliminary card of UFC Fight Night this Sunday, March 3.

The 36-year-old Anders, who was born inside Clark Air Base in Pampanga to an American servicewoman in 1987, has won just one of his last four bouts in the UFC — the most recent a unanimous decision defeat to Marc-Andre Barriault last June 2023.

The former NFL linebacker with the Cleveland Browns before switching to MMA had a good start to his UFC career winning two straight. However, in the last five years, it has been a roller coaster ride.

His UFC record is at 7-8 as Anders has struggled. His opponent, Jamie Pickett, is perhaps in even direr straits.

The 35-year-old Pickett is 2-6 since moving up to the UFC. A loss could mean instantly getting cut from the world’s premier sports combat organization.

“You could say the same about me,” noted Anders while working to make weight in time for the UFC Fight Night. “More than a win, it has to be an impressive win so I am going to pull out all the stops.”

“If he (Pickett) wants to make a war of it, I have no problems with that.”

Anders was two years old when his mother rotated back to the United States.

“I have no memories of that time in the Philippines, but it would be cool to visit again sometime soon.”

When Anders moved back Stateside, he played for the University of Alabama where he won a national championship under legendary coach, Nick Saban, who to this day mentors him.

“In the UFC, you take on the best fighters in the world, so it is really tough. But right now, I have to bring my A-game against Jamie Pickett.”

The card will be televised on the Premier Sports channel on Sky Cable and Cignal as well as on streaming portal Blast TV. The preliminary card gets underway at 2:30 a.m., with the main card at 5 a.m.

vuukle comment

MMA

UFC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
US college basketball 'court-storming' under fire after injury

US college basketball 'court-storming' under fire after injury

1 day ago
US college basketball authorities faced fresh calls to ban rowdy postgame court invasions Monday after a second player was...
Sports
fbtw
Cone sees Kai Sotto dominating Asian basketball

Cone sees Kai Sotto dominating Asian basketball

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
“If I may say so about Kai, he’s going to absolutely dominate Asia. I’ve always felt that.”
Sports
fbtw
Lyceum clobbers MCU in UCAL cagefest

Lyceum clobbers MCU in UCAL cagefest

1 day ago
Lyceum of the Philippines University gave its home fans something to be proud of by crushing the visiting Manila Central University,...
Sports
fbtw
Pampanga, South Cotabato collide for MPBL preseason crown

Pampanga, South Cotabato collide for MPBL preseason crown

2 days ago
Pampanga and South Cotabato will dispute the 2024 MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Preseason Invitational title...
Sports
fbtw
Returning Brownlee delivers in front of home crowd as Gilas annihilates Chinese Taipei

Returning Brownlee delivers in front of home crowd as Gilas annihilates Chinese Taipei

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
In his first game in the Philippines since he was suspended, Justin Brownlee showed up for Gilas Pilipinas.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Eala, partner off to winning start in W50 Trnava&rsquo;s doubles tiff

Eala, partner off to winning start in W50 Trnava’s doubles tiff

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 hour ago
Alex Eala had a triumphant start in the W50 Trnava’s doubles play as she and her partner, Turkiye’s Zeynep Sonmez,...
Sports
fbtw
Pampanga rips South Cotabato to top MPBL preseason tilt&nbsp;

Pampanga rips South Cotabato to top MPBL preseason tilt 

2 hours ago
The Pampanga Giant Lanterns overpowered the South Cotabato Warriors, 93-75, late Tuesday and cruised to the 2024 MPBL Preseason...
Sports
fbtw
Davison provides firepower for PLDT

Davison provides firepower for PLDT

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Injury-plagued PLDT went to Fil-Canadian spiker Savannah Davison and its rock-solid floor defense as it turned back a stubborn...
Sports
fbtw
PAL golf: Southwoods braces for Eastridge challenge

PAL golf: Southwoods braces for Eastridge challenge

12 hours ago
Manila Southwoods is bracing for its biggest fight in its dynastic reign in the Philippine Airlines (PAL) Regular Men’s...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with