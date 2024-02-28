Philippine-born Eryk Anders in must-win UFC bout vs Jamie Pickett

Eryk Anders, who was born inside Clark Air Base in Pampanga to an American servicewoman in 1987, has won just one of his last four bouts in the UFC.

MANILA, Philippines – It will be a battle for survival when Eryk Anders (15-8-0) takes on Jamie Pickett (13-10-0) in the preliminary card of UFC Fight Night this Sunday, March 3.

The 36-year-old Anders, who was born inside Clark Air Base in Pampanga to an American servicewoman in 1987, has won just one of his last four bouts in the UFC — the most recent a unanimous decision defeat to Marc-Andre Barriault last June 2023.

The former NFL linebacker with the Cleveland Browns before switching to MMA had a good start to his UFC career winning two straight. However, in the last five years, it has been a roller coaster ride.

His UFC record is at 7-8 as Anders has struggled. His opponent, Jamie Pickett, is perhaps in even direr straits.

The 35-year-old Pickett is 2-6 since moving up to the UFC. A loss could mean instantly getting cut from the world’s premier sports combat organization.

“You could say the same about me,” noted Anders while working to make weight in time for the UFC Fight Night. “More than a win, it has to be an impressive win so I am going to pull out all the stops.”

“If he (Pickett) wants to make a war of it, I have no problems with that.”

Anders was two years old when his mother rotated back to the United States.

“I have no memories of that time in the Philippines, but it would be cool to visit again sometime soon.”

When Anders moved back Stateside, he played for the University of Alabama where he won a national championship under legendary coach, Nick Saban, who to this day mentors him.

“In the UFC, you take on the best fighters in the world, so it is really tough. But right now, I have to bring my A-game against Jamie Pickett.”

The card will be televised on the Premier Sports channel on Sky Cable and Cignal as well as on streaming portal Blast TV. The preliminary card gets underway at 2:30 a.m., with the main card at 5 a.m.