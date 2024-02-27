^

Eala reaches career-high world ranking

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
February 27, 2024 | 5:21pm
Eala reaches career-high world ranking
Alex Eala
Facebook / Alex Eala

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala just keeps on moving up. 

The Filipina tennis ace has reached her career-high in women’s singles play rankings anew, jumping eight spots and now ranking 180th in the world. 

In the previous week, Eala held the 188th ranking. 

Her previous high was 184th, which she reached back in January. 

The new ranking came after Eala finished in the quarterfinals of the W75 Porto in Portugal. 

She ended her W75 Porto journey after facing eventual tournament champion Anna Bondar. 

The Filipina tennister will compete next in the W50 Trnava in Slovakia, facing Bondar once again in the first round of the tournament. 

The 18-year-old star also jumped 10 spots in the tennis doubles ranking. 

She crashed into the world’s top 300 doubles’ tennis players as she is now ranked 293rd.

Eala and her partner, Ali Collins, earlier reached the quarterfinals of the W75 Porto doubles’ play but bowed to Alicia Barnett and Anna-Lena Friedsam.

Philstar
