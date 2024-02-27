^

Sports

Marcial set for home fight vs Thai next month

Philstar.com
February 27, 2024 | 2:37pm
Marcial set for home fight vs Thai next month
Eumir Marcial (right) poses with MP Promotions founder Manny Pacquiao and president Sean Gibbons

MANILA, Philippines – Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Eumir Marcial will get the chance to strut his stuff in front of his countrymen as he is set to take on Thailand’s Thoedsak Sinam in a super-middleweight bout on March 23 at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium. 

Marcial’s promoter, MP Promotions led by boxing icon Manny Pacquiao and president Sean Gibbons, confirmed Marcial’s homecoming fight, which should serve as a prelude to the 28-year-old boxer’s Paris Olympic bid.

“Just like the rest of many Filipinos around the country, I’m very excited to spearhead a fight for Eumir here in the Philippines so everybody will get a chance to see him fight before the Paris Olympics,” Pacquiao said. 

“It’s going to be a great fight, a great treat for the Filipino fans as Eumir Felix Marcial will be fighting for the hometown crowd,” said Gibbons. 

“Everybody wants to see their fellow countrymen Eumir fighting for them for free. This fight will serve as a good fitting send-off heading to his Olympic campaign. Everybody will be there too,” added Gibbons. “This is for the people.”

Gibbons said that Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino, Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Dicky Bachmann, PSC commissioners Walter Torres, Fritz Gaston, Olivia Bong Coo, Edward Hayco, and executive director Paolo Tatad are among the special guests expected to watch the fight live. 

“We are so thankful to these people for making this fight a possibility and for helping not only Marcial but also the rest of the other Filipino athletes to achieve their dreams,” Gibbons continued. 

“The POC and the PSC salute to them for helping the athletes like Eumir.”

Marcial is currently training in Las Vegas in the United States under the watchful eye of renowned Olympic coach Kay Koroma.

Against Sinam (23-13, with 19 KOs), the undefeated Marcial (4-0, 2 KOs) is expected to put on a show before returning to the US to resume his preparation for the Paris Olympics slated from July 26 to August 11.

“He has a great time training and sparring in the US with Coach Kay. We have to remember that we’re not going to send him to war just yet, but to showcase his skills for the people. After this, Eumir will be returning to the US to train for the Paris Olympics,” Gibbons said. 

Marcial earned a ticket to Paris after copping a silver medal in the light heavyweight division in the 19th Hangzhou Asian Games — an Olympic qualifying tournament — in October last week.

vuukle comment

BOXING

EUMIR MARCIAL

MANNY PACQUIAO

MP PROMOTIONS

SEAN GIBBONS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cone sees Kai Sotto dominating Asian basketball

Cone sees Kai Sotto dominating Asian basketball

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
“If I may say so about Kai, he’s going to absolutely dominate Asia. I’ve always felt that.”
Sports
fbtw
Pampanga, South Cotabato collide for MPBL preseason crown

Pampanga, South Cotabato collide for MPBL preseason crown

1 day ago
Pampanga and South Cotabato will dispute the 2024 MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Preseason Invitational title...
Sports
fbtw
Lyceum clobbers MCU in UCAL cagefest

Lyceum clobbers MCU in UCAL cagefest

1 day ago
Lyceum of the Philippines University gave its home fans something to be proud of by crushing the visiting Manila Central University,...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas too much for Chinese Taipei, wins by 53

Gilas too much for Chinese Taipei, wins by 53

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas simply could not be stopped.
Sports
fbtw
Returning Brownlee delivers in front of home crowd as Gilas annihilates Chinese Taipei

Returning Brownlee delivers in front of home crowd as Gilas annihilates Chinese Taipei

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
In his first game in the Philippines since he was suspended, Justin Brownlee showed up for Gilas Pilipinas.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Detroit coach rips 'abomination' non-call as Pistons pipped

Detroit coach rips 'abomination' non-call as Pistons pipped

3 hours ago
Detroit coach Monty Williams slammed NBA refs for making the "worst call of the season" after the Pistons slumped to an agonizing...
Sports
fbtw
US college basketball 'court-storming' under fire after injury

US college basketball 'court-storming' under fire after injury

4 hours ago
US college basketball authorities faced fresh calls to ban rowdy postgame court invasions Monday after a second player was...
Sports
fbtw
Murray again hints at impending retirement

Murray again hints at impending retirement

5 hours ago
Andy Murray suggested he may retire within the next "few months" after winning his opening match in Dubai on Monday (Tuesday...
Sports
fbtw
National Cockers Alliance Holds 3rd 6-cock derby today

National Cockers Alliance Holds 3rd 6-cock derby today

16 hours ago
The National Cockers Alliance announces its 6-cock derby today, Feb. 27, 2024, Tuesday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with