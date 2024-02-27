Marcial set for home fight vs Thai next month

MANILA, Philippines – Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Eumir Marcial will get the chance to strut his stuff in front of his countrymen as he is set to take on Thailand’s Thoedsak Sinam in a super-middleweight bout on March 23 at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Marcial’s promoter, MP Promotions led by boxing icon Manny Pacquiao and president Sean Gibbons, confirmed Marcial’s homecoming fight, which should serve as a prelude to the 28-year-old boxer’s Paris Olympic bid.

“Just like the rest of many Filipinos around the country, I’m very excited to spearhead a fight for Eumir here in the Philippines so everybody will get a chance to see him fight before the Paris Olympics,” Pacquiao said.

“It’s going to be a great fight, a great treat for the Filipino fans as Eumir Felix Marcial will be fighting for the hometown crowd,” said Gibbons.

“Everybody wants to see their fellow countrymen Eumir fighting for them for free. This fight will serve as a good fitting send-off heading to his Olympic campaign. Everybody will be there too,” added Gibbons. “This is for the people.”

Gibbons said that Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino, Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Dicky Bachmann, PSC commissioners Walter Torres, Fritz Gaston, Olivia Bong Coo, Edward Hayco, and executive director Paolo Tatad are among the special guests expected to watch the fight live.

“We are so thankful to these people for making this fight a possibility and for helping not only Marcial but also the rest of the other Filipino athletes to achieve their dreams,” Gibbons continued.

“The POC and the PSC salute to them for helping the athletes like Eumir.”

Marcial is currently training in Las Vegas in the United States under the watchful eye of renowned Olympic coach Kay Koroma.

Against Sinam (23-13, with 19 KOs), the undefeated Marcial (4-0, 2 KOs) is expected to put on a show before returning to the US to resume his preparation for the Paris Olympics slated from July 26 to August 11.

“He has a great time training and sparring in the US with Coach Kay. We have to remember that we’re not going to send him to war just yet, but to showcase his skills for the people. After this, Eumir will be returning to the US to train for the Paris Olympics,” Gibbons said.

Marcial earned a ticket to Paris after copping a silver medal in the light heavyweight division in the 19th Hangzhou Asian Games — an Olympic qualifying tournament — in October last week.