Lyceum clobbers MCU in UCAL cagefest

Philstar.com
February 26, 2024 | 4:27pm
Lyceum clobbers MCU in UCAL cagefest
Lyceum's Kurt Lee Laput puts up a shot against MCU defenders.
Games Thursday
(Paco Arena, Manila)

12 p.m. – CEU vs OC
2 p.m. – DC vs GMC
4 p.m. – LPU-B vs PWU

MANILA, Philippines – Lyceum of the Philippines University gave its home fans something to be proud of by crushing the visiting Manila Central University, 102-65, in the Universities and Colleges Athletic League-PG Flex Linoleum Season 6 Monday, February 26, at the University of Batangas Gym in Batangas City.

Cheered on lustily — even by UB fans — the Pirates broke away from a tight first quarter contest with an avalanche of baskets that enabled them to outscore the Supremos, 34-18, for a commanding 51-32 halftime lead.

Ruthless, the Pirates pressed their attack and practically put their lead beyond the Supremos’ reach by extending it to 80-49 going into final quarter as even the team’s shock troopers made their shots.

Host UB was not fortunate as it absorbed a 77-68 defeat to defending champion Centro Escolar University, which took the solo lead after rising to 8-2.

To avoid complications, the Scorpions need to beat Olivarez College (7-3) to secure the top seed and the twice-to-beat bonus in the quarters, which is a knockout affair.

If the Scorpions beat the Sea Lions, the second running Philippine Christian University-Dasmarinas Dolphins (8-3) will claim the other bonus in the next round.

With the win, LPU evened its record to 5-5, tying two-time champion Diliman College for fifth to sixth places while pulling MCU down to seventh place with a 5-6 mark.

Five players scored in double figures for LPU with Kurt Lee Laput coming through with an all-around performance with 18 points, six assists and six rebounds; while Einstein Ramon buried six triples for a team-high 20 points.

Daniel Marcelo led CEU with 17 points, three assists and two rebounds, while Abdul-Wahab Olusesi finished with 16 points and 17 boards.

