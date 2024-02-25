^

Sports

Lady Tamaraws withstands Dongallo's 30 points, outlast Lady Warriors

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 25, 2024 | 5:44pm
Lady Tamaraws withstands Dongallo's 30 points, outlast Lady Warriors
FEU's Gerzel Petallo (15)
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – The FEU Lady Tamaraws survived a herculean effort from Casiey Dongallo as they eked out a tough five-set win over the UE Lady Warriors, 22-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-27, 15-11, for their second win in the UAAP Season 86 women's volleyball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday.

After squandering a 23-21 lead in Set 4, Gerz Petallo and Chen Tagaod took over in the fifth set to deny Dongallo and the Lady Warriors the comeback victory.

But it was Faida Bakanke who brandished the finishing blow with a cross-court hit that slammed the door on UE, 15-11.

FEU jumped to an early 8-3 lead over the Lady Warriors but had to fend off a comeback challenge when they got within a point, 12-11, after a Petallo hit went awry.

Petallo top-scored for the winning team to clinch Player of the Game honors with 18 points built off of 14 attacks, three blocks, and an ace. Meanwhile, Tagaod and Bakanke chipped in with 16 and 14 points, respectively.

After the cardiac game, FEU head coach Manolo Refugia Jr. commended both teams for a job well done, which also provided a treat for the fans at the arena.

“Naging hard yung game gawa ng both teams galing sa talo… Gusto parehong bumawi kaya ayun, naging maganda yung laban,” he said.

Despite the loss, it was a game to remember for UE’s Dongallo, who finished with a record-breaking 30 points – she surpassed the record formerly held by DLSU’s Angel Canino for most points in a game scored by a rookie.

Canino tallied 28 points against the Adamson Lady Falcons in their second round meeting in UAAP Season 85.

FEU improves their record to 2-1 while UE slides to 1-2.

FEU TAMARAWS

UAAP

UE RED WARRIORS

VOLLEYBALL
