^

Sports

Obiena soars to glory anew

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
February 25, 2024 | 12:00am
Obiena soars to glory anew
EJ Obiena
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Paris Olympics-bound Filipino pole-vaulter EJ Obiena added another record-breaking effort as he shattered the 26-year-old Asian indoor mark in a golden performance in the ISTAF Indoor in Berlin, Germany Friday.

Just days after topping with relative ease the Memorial Josip Gasparac in Osijek, Croatia, the World Championship silver winner stayed on an assault mode and smashed the 5.92-meter mark Kazakhstan’s Igor Potapovich set in Stockholm, Sweden in 1988.

Obiena cleared 5.93m in the Berlin meet and in the process also reset the national indoor standard of 5.91m he himself registered in the Perch Elite Tour in Rouen, France two years ago.

It was also Obiena’s season best after a 5.83m in Osijek.

Minus familiar faces like Swedish titan Armand Duplantis, Obiena was untouchable, blowing past the field that included American Tray Oates and Polish Robert Sobera, who had 5.75m and 5.66m for silver and bronze, respectively.

Obiena will have a shot at Duplantis as they slug it out with the other world stars in the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow, Scotland from March 1 to 3.

vuukle comment

PARIS OLYMPICS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Smileys, Solar Boys off to winning start in PSA Cup

Smileys, Solar Boys off to winning start in PSA Cup

2 days ago
The Say Chiz Smileys had the last laugh after surviving a close one against the Smart Sports Scribes while the Capital1 Solar...
Sports
fbtw
Bucks grab big win over West-leading T'Wolves, tempers flare in New Orleans

Bucks grab big win over West-leading T'Wolves, tempers flare in New Orleans

9 hours ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks roared out of the NBA All-Star break...
Sports
fbtw
NLEX Road Warriors hold outreach program in Ilocos Sur

NLEX Road Warriors hold outreach program in Ilocos Sur

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
In a bid to reach out to far-flung areas, the NLEX Road Warriors held their first “Dayo” program in Burgos, Ilocos...
Sports
fbtw
CEU gets back at PCU, boosts bid for UCAL semis bonus

CEU gets back at PCU, boosts bid for UCAL semis bonus

8 hours ago
Centro Escolar University exacted sweet revenge over Philippine Christian University-Dasmarinas, 62-53, and boosted its bid...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Falcons repel Fighting Maroons for 1st win in UAAP women&rsquo;s volleyball

Lady Falcons repel Fighting Maroons for 1st win in UAAP women’s volleyball

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
The Adamson Lady Falcons dug deep and turned back gritty UP Fighting Maroons side to record their first win of the UAAP Season...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Belen asserts leader role in Lady Bulldogs' win vs Blue Eagles

Belen asserts leader role in Lady Bulldogs' win vs Blue Eagles

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
With their backs against the wall, the National University Lady Bulldogs turned to old reliable Bella Belen to finally notch...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs finish strong to outlast Blue Eagles

Lady Bulldogs finish strong to outlast Blue Eagles

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
The National University Lady Bulldogs came back from a 1-2 deficit and took over in the fifth set to turn back the spirited...
Sports
fbtw
LPGA Thailand: Saso stays in hunt after eagle-aided 68

LPGA Thailand: Saso stays in hunt after eagle-aided 68

By Jan Veran | 6 hours ago
Yuka Saso exploded at the finish to churn out an eagle-spiked 68 but remained six strokes off the pace as in-form Patty Tavatanakit...
Sports
fbtw
Ardina falters in moving day, falls behind by 7

Ardina falters in moving day, falls behind by 7

By Jan Veran | 6 hours ago
Dottie Ardina’s bid to close in on Haruka Kawasaki suffered a snag with a last-hole mishap as she settled for a 72 and...
Sports
fbtw
Sultan suffers 1st-round KO after vicious body shot&nbsp;

Sultan suffers 1st-round KO after vicious body shot 

By Abac Cordero | 6 hours ago
Jonas Sultan of the Philippines took a staggering first-round knockout loss against the less experienced Riku Masuda of Japan...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with