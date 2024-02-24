^

Sports

Del Monte edges closer to crown, leads by 18

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
February 24, 2024 | 5:58pm
Del Monte edges closer to crown, leads by 18
Golf stock photo.
Via istock

MANILA, Philippines -- Del Monte all but secured the PAL Seniors Interclub crown with a superb 155-point output, storming away from the pack with a commanding 18-point lead over Canlubang after three rounds of play back at their home turf in Bukidnon Saturday.

Everything the hosts did Friday, they practically did again in the third day as Romeo Jaraula matched par 72 to lead the team’s charge again with 54 points. Crispin Aparilla put in 53 points while Billy Adag added 48 points.

Del Monte thus pooled a 460 total, leaving behind Canlubang, which assembled a 442 after a 148, while Manila Southwoods moved to third with a 151 and a 439.

"Things are looking good for us going into the last day," said Del Monte playing skipper Yoyong Velez. "Everybody delivered, and obviously it's a good thing."

Velez will again lead the team’s charge when the final round is held back at Pueblo de Oro, which hosted the first day.

Ex-pro Jessie Hernandez and Rolly Viray each scored 50 points while Pem Rosal added 48 points for Canlubang.

PBA coach Jorge Gallent, playing in his first Senior tournament in the Interclub, led the Carmona-based bets for the second straight day with 53 points while Jun Jun Plana and Monet Garcia scored 49 points apiece as they moved past last year’s champion Luisita.

The Tarlac-based squad, which came from behind last year to edge Canlubang for top honors in Cebu, scored a 437 tally after a 148, led Ronnie Littaua’s 54 points. Rodel Mangulabnan came up with 48 points while Jingy Tuason added 46.

vuukle comment

GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Smileys, Solar Boys off to winning start in PSA Cup

Smileys, Solar Boys off to winning start in PSA Cup

1 day ago
The Say Chiz Smileys had the last laugh after surviving a close one against the Smart Sports Scribes while the Capital1 Solar...
Sports
fbtw
Kerr, Warriors agree record-setting contract extension: report

Kerr, Warriors agree record-setting contract extension: report

7 hours ago
Golden State coach Steve Kerr, who has guided the Warriors to four NBA titles, has agreed to a record-setting two-year, $35...
Sports
fbtw
Eala loses to Hungarian foe in W75 Porto quarters

Eala loses to Hungarian foe in W75 Porto quarters

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
Alex Eala crashed out of the W75 Porto quarterfinals in Portugal after absorbing a tough loss against Hungary’s Anna...
Sports
fbtw
UAAP men's volleyball: Falcons swoop down on Maroons for 1st win

UAAP men's volleyball: Falcons swoop down on Maroons for 1st win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
The Adamson Soaring Falcons notched their first win in the UAAP Season 86 men’s volleyball tournament after making quick...
Sports
fbtw
&lsquo;All-out war&rsquo;

‘All-out war’

By Bill Velasco | 20 hours ago
EJ Obiena is faced with the greatest challenge of his life at the Paris Olympic pole vault event on Aug. 3 and 5. Since finishing...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lady Falcons repel Fighting Maroons for 1st win in UAAP women&rsquo;s volleyball

Lady Falcons repel Fighting Maroons for 1st win in UAAP women’s volleyball

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
The Adamson Lady Falcons dug deep and turned back gritty UP Fighting Maroons side to record their first win of the UAAP Season...
Sports
fbtw
Chery Tiggo sweeps Strong Group Athletics for solo PVL lead

Chery Tiggo sweeps Strong Group Athletics for solo PVL lead

By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
Chery Tiggo knew it needed to take care of business against unheralded teams for it to bolster its semifinal chance in the...
Sports
fbtw
Bulldogs laser-focused on 4-peat bid amid busted streak

Bulldogs laser-focused on 4-peat bid amid busted streak

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The NU Bulldogs are keeping themselves focused on the bigger goal as they saw their 34-game win streak in the UAAP snapped...
Sports
fbtw
CEU gets back at PCU, boosts bid for UCAL semis bonus

CEU gets back at PCU, boosts bid for UCAL semis bonus

4 hours ago
Centro Escolar University exacted sweet revenge over Philippine Christian University-Dasmarinas, 62-53, and boosted its bid...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with