Del Monte edges closer to crown, leads by 18

MANILA, Philippines -- Del Monte all but secured the PAL Seniors Interclub crown with a superb 155-point output, storming away from the pack with a commanding 18-point lead over Canlubang after three rounds of play back at their home turf in Bukidnon Saturday.

Everything the hosts did Friday, they practically did again in the third day as Romeo Jaraula matched par 72 to lead the team’s charge again with 54 points. Crispin Aparilla put in 53 points while Billy Adag added 48 points.

Del Monte thus pooled a 460 total, leaving behind Canlubang, which assembled a 442 after a 148, while Manila Southwoods moved to third with a 151 and a 439.

"Things are looking good for us going into the last day," said Del Monte playing skipper Yoyong Velez. "Everybody delivered, and obviously it's a good thing."

Velez will again lead the team’s charge when the final round is held back at Pueblo de Oro, which hosted the first day.

Ex-pro Jessie Hernandez and Rolly Viray each scored 50 points while Pem Rosal added 48 points for Canlubang.

PBA coach Jorge Gallent, playing in his first Senior tournament in the Interclub, led the Carmona-based bets for the second straight day with 53 points while Jun Jun Plana and Monet Garcia scored 49 points apiece as they moved past last year’s champion Luisita.

The Tarlac-based squad, which came from behind last year to edge Canlubang for top honors in Cebu, scored a 437 tally after a 148, led Ronnie Littaua’s 54 points. Rodel Mangulabnan came up with 48 points while Jingy Tuason added 46.