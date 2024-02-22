^

Quintanilla repels Duque, bags Philippine Ladies Open crown

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
February 22, 2024 | 6:55pm
MANILA, Philippines – Grace Quintanilla overcame a wobbly start then capitalized on Laurea Duque’s late-round miscues to claim the Philippine Ladies Open crown despite a closing 76 at the Manila Golf Club in Makati City Thursday.

Quintanilla almost blew a big four-stroke cushion after 36 holes with a frontside 40 marred by five bogeys against a birdie, enabling Duque to force a tie at one-under overall with a gutsy frontside 36.

But after trading pars in the first four holes at the back of the 36-35 layout, Quintanilla wrested back control on a Duque bogey on No. 14 and went 2-up on another miscue by the latter on the 16th.

The Cebuana ace then matched her rival’s pars in the closing holes to secure the Open Class championship in wire-to-wire fashion on a 213 total. She earlier opened with a 70 then fired a 67 to propel her to a four-shot lead.

It was a sorry finish for Duque, who had poised herself to sending the duel to a thrilling finish after drawing level with five holes to play.

But while Quintanilla regained her composure, Duque lost hers on a three-bogey skid from No. 14. The former also dropped a shot on No. 15.

Duque settled for second with a 215 in her last tournament as an amateur. She is set to turn pro when the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour unveils its new season at Apo Golf and Country Club in Davao next month.

Reese Ng charged back with a 71 to snare third place at 221 while young Alethea Gaccion also matched par 71 to tie Korean Lee Ji Won, who shot a 76, at fourth at 223.

Melissa Lee and Grace Caffyn also led from start to finish to rule their respective sides with the former closing out with an 89 for a 259 and a three-shot victory over Aily Kidwell, who pooled a 262 after an 87, in Class A.

Caffyn, on the other hand, finished with a 93 for a 280, thwarting Rica Baltazar by one after the latter scored a 92 for a 281. China’s Alice Liang placed third with a 283 after an 88.

GOLF
