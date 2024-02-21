^

Barroca, Aguilar top PBA All-Star voting

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
February 21, 2024 | 6:49pm
MANILA, Philippines -- Magnolia Hotshots guard Mark Barroca and Barangay Ginebra’s Japeth Aguilar will banner this year’s 2024 PBA All-Star, the league announced Wednesday.

Barroca and Aguilar received the most votes for the All-Star festivities that will be held in Bacolod, the PBA said, which would give them the power to select the members of the team.

Completing the top 10 vote-getters are Gin Kings Scottie Thompson, Christian Standhardinger, Jamie Malonzo and Mav Ahanmisi; San Miguel Beermen June Mar Fajardo and CJ Perez; and Hotshots Calvin Abueva and Paul Lee.

TNT’s Calvin Oftana and Jayson Castro; San Miguel’s Terrence Romeo and Marcio Lassiter; Magnolia’s Jio Jalalon and Ian Sangalang; Meralco's Chris Newsome; NorthPort’s Arvin Tolentino; and NLEX’s Robert Bolick round up the top 20.

Ginebra’s John Pinto, Phoenix’s Ricci Rivero, Terrafirma’s Juami Tiongson and Rain or Shine’s Gabe Norwood complete the 24 players.

With the Bacolod vote, newly minted Blackwater Bossing James Yap will be playing in his 18th All-Star game.

Phoenix teammates Jason Perkins and Tyler Tio, as well as San Miguel’s Don Trollano and Meralco’s Cliff Hodge, received All-Star nods with the coaches and media vote.

The teams will be coached by Ginebra head coach Tim Cone and San Miguel head coach Jorge Gallent.

For the Rookie-Sophomores-Juniors game, Keith Zaldivar received the most votes.

Jerrick Ahanmisi, Andrei Caracut, Justin Arana, Kyt Jimenez, Shaun Ildefonso, Keith Datu, James Laput, Gian Mamuyac, Javi Gomez de Liano, Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, John Amores, Santi Santillan, Fran Yu, Stephen Holt, Anton Asistio, Raphael Cu, Adrian Nocum, RK Ilagan and Kim Aurin will participate in the matchup.

Joshua Munzon, Ken Tuffin, Alec Stockton and JM Calma will likewise play in the showcase due to the coaches and media vote.

This year’s All-Star is the second time the event will be held in Bacolod.

