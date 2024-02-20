^

Sports

Bolts shock perennial champs TNT to seize PBA 3x3 throne

Olmin Leyba - Philstar.com
February 20, 2024 | 5:09pm
Bolts shock perennial champs TNT to seize PBA 3x3 throne
Meralco rose to the throne after toppling grand slam-hunting and seven-peat-seeking TNT in a hard-fought Season 3 Third Conference finale, 21-17.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – There's a transfer of power in the PBA 3x3.

Meralco rose to the throne after toppling grand slam-hunting and seven-peat-seeking TNT in a hard-fought Season 3 Third Conference finale, 21-17, Monday night at Ayala Malls Glorietta.

Always contending but falling short, the Bolts finally met their destiny as they outplayed the Triple Giga, their conquerors in the championship of the previous conference, in a thrilling finish, 6-2.

After Joseph Sedurifa knocked down the clinching two-ball, the Patrick Fran-coached squad took its place among the elite of the three-a-side league.

The Bolts were only the fourth team to win a conference championship after TNT, which reigned supreme in the last six tournaments, and Limitless App and Pioneer Elastoseal, which ruled the First and Second Conference, respectively, of the PBA 3x3 inaugurals back in 2021.

“Ang tagal naming hinintay ito,” said Meralco ace Jeff Manday, whose team primed up for this championship run with three leg victories in the pre-finals.

Initially, the wait seemed to take even longer as the Bolts’ head was on the chopping block in the semifinal duel with Blackwater.

The Bossing got on the hill and held a 20-17 cushion but the Bolts turned it around and got to 21 points first with a 4-0 salvo capped by Sedurifa’s clinching deuce.

“Kay Lord ito, hindi na sa amin. Noong Blackwater (semis game) pa lang, down kami ng three. Destiny siguro ito sa amin para manalo,” said Sedurifa.

Sedurifa shot 8 in the title clincher with JJ Manlangit stepping up with seven, Alfred Batino accounting for five and Manday scoring one and producing several hustle plays. The Bolts banked P750,000 after this breakthrough triumph.

TNT’s Almond Vosotros (five), Ping Exciminiano (four), Gryann Mendoza (four) and Chester Saldua (four) netted P250,000 after settling for a rare silver and failing to post a second straight season triple crown.

Cavitex joined its two sister teams from the MVP Group in the podium as it drubbed Blackwater, 22-19. The third-placed Braves earned P100,000.

vuukle comment

MERALCO

PBA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sports scribes take to the basketball court as PSA Cup returns

Sports scribes take to the basketball court as PSA Cup returns

23 hours ago
The Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Cup regular season formally opens shop on Tuesday, February 20, at the Ninoy...
Sports
fbtw
Vaughn axed as head coach of Nets after 21-33 start

Vaughn axed as head coach of Nets after 21-33 start

7 hours ago
Jacque Vaughn was fired as head coach of the NBA's Brooklyn Nets after a 21-33 start to the current campaign, the team a...
Sports
fbtw
Valorant Champions heads to Seoul to kick off year

Valorant Champions heads to Seoul to kick off year

By Michelle Lojo | 7 hours ago
The 2024 Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) began over the weekend with the Kickoff Tournament across different international leagues,...
Sports
fbtw
FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers is first step to Olympics for Gilas, Cone stresses

FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers is first step to Olympics for Gilas, Cone stresses

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
With the upcoming first window of the FIBA Asia Cup, Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone said his personal goal for the team...
Sports
fbtw
Shattered Olympic dream leaves Pacquiao sad, disappointed

Shattered Olympic dream leaves Pacquiao sad, disappointed

17 hours ago
A “saddened and disappointed” Manny Pacquiao conceded Monday his Olympic boxing dream was over after the ring...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PSC turns to Marcos on compliance issue with world anti-doping body&nbsp;

PSC turns to Marcos on compliance issue with world anti-doping body 

By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
The Philippine Sports Commission will seek no less than President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. help when it contests the non-compliance...
Sports
fbtw
Junior Altas, Red Robins aim to show offensive and defensive prowess

Junior Altas, Red Robins aim to show offensive and defensive prowess

By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
University of Perpetual Help flashes its league-best offense while Mapua displays its vaunted defense when they aim to keep...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas bigs ready to step up with absence of Fajardo, Edu

Gilas bigs ready to step up with absence of Fajardo, Edu

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
With two big men sitting out the first window of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers this week, Gilas Pilipinas will have a next-man-up...
Sports
fbtw
Messi denies political snub was behind Hong Kong no-show

Messi denies political snub was behind Hong Kong no-show

6 hours ago
Lionel Messi denied his absence from a match in Hong Kong two weeks ago that angered China was a political snub, but was caused...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with