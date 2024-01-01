^

Pacquiao teases Mayweather rematch in Japan

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 1, 2024 | 11:17am
Pacquiao teases Mayweather rematch in Japan
Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao figured in boxing's richest fight ever. Will they do it again?
AP

MANILA, Philippines – He’s ready. 

Manny Pacquiao seemingly teased the long-awaited boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr. this year. 

Pacquiao was a guest of Rizin Fighting Federation at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on New Year's Eve. 

Here, Pacquiao was asked by Rizin CEO Nobuyuki Sakakibara if he would "please fight Floyd Mayweather" this year. 

Pacquiao said he is "ready" and nodded. 

"I’m sorry for the last time that we promised that I was going to fight this year, like Sakakibara-san explained," the Filipino boxing icon said. 

"Next year, I hope to see you in Japan again with a big fight against..." 

Pacquiao, then, looked around for Sakakibara, who then answered "Floyd Mayweather." 

"Floyd Mayweather. I thought you did not want me to say that," the former fighting senator said. 

"I’m excited for that. Thank you for all your support in Rizin, all these promotions, and thank you Sakakibara-san," he added. 

So far, there are no official announcements from Mayweather’s camp. 

Back in 2015, the two boxing titans faced each other. The American defeated Pacquiao via unanimous decision. 

The Filipino will be facing Muay Thai superstar Buakaw Banchamek in April this year in an exhibition match.

