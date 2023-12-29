^

Pistons squander 21-point lead vs Celtics to extend losing ways

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 29, 2023 | 11:52am
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 30: Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons reacts to a call against the Detroit Pistons in the second quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on November 30, 2023 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
Elsa / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – The Detroit Pistons just could not break through.

Up 21 points against the league-leading Boston Celtics, the Pistons collapsed in the second half and crashed to their 28th straight loss, 128-122 in overtime Friday morning (Manila time.)

Detroit led by as much as 21 points, 64-43, in the final minute of the first half following a pair of free throws by Jalen Duren.

The Celtics then found their rhythm in the third frame and tied the game up at 82 with a 35-16 quarter.

The two teams traded big shots and leads in the final quarter.

The Celtics led by six with less than two minutes remaining in regulation following a 3-pointer by Kristaps Porzingis.

Six straight points by Jaden Ivey tied the game up once again with 1:02 left.

Jayson Tatum gave Boston a 108-106 lead with 8.7 seconds remaining, but Bojan Bogdanovic made a tip-in off a missed three by Cade Cunningham to take the game to overtime.

It was all Boston in the extra five minutes, as the Pistons ran out of gas.

The Celtics’ lead grew to as much as eight, 125-117, with a pair of free throws by Porzingis sealing the deal.

Porzingis and Tatum had more than 30 points apiece for the Celtics, with the former finishing with 35 points and eight rebounds, and the posting 31 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds and five steals.

Cunningham led the Pistons anew with 31 markers, nine dishes and six boards. Ivey added 22 points and 10 boards.

The Pistons tied the Philadelphia 76ers for longest losing streak in NBA history with 28.

The Sixers accomplished the feat during a run that spanned the 2014-15 to the 2015-16 seasons.

Detroit currently holds the record for the longest losing streak in a single season.

They are currently holding a 2-29 win-loss slate. Their last win came back in October of this year.

The Pistons will try to finish the year with a win against the Toronto Raptors on December 31 (Manila time).

