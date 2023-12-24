^

Sports

Tuloy sa Don Bosco Foundation keeps fulfilling dreams

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 24, 2023 | 1:25pm
Tuloy sa Don Bosco Foundation keeps fulfilling dreams
Fr. Rocky Evangelista
Philstar.com / Ralph Villanueva

MANILA, Philippines -- The Tuloy sa Don Bosco Foundation started with a dream -- literally.

Some three decades ago, Fr. Rocky Evangelista, who founded the Tuloy Foundation in Muntinlupa City, had a dream.

Evangelista said he dreamed that he would take care of abandoned children. He started off with just 12 kids in 1993.

Now, he has housed more than a thousand children, with a majority now working both here and abroad.

“I just had a dream that I would give children who are down on their luck the best opportunity,” Evangelista told reporters in Filipino.

“For us here, children, even if they are poor, they are still people. You cannot say that if they are poor, they are limited in their dreams. No. Anything is possible, you just have to give them the opportunities,” he added.

Among the children in Tuloy are football rising stars Isabella Bandoja and Harry Nunez.

The two have competed in high-profile leagues. Nunez has played in the senior Philippine football team, while Bandoja was called up to the Filipinas camp earlier this year.

Bandoja said that before, the football team of Tuloy was just limited to boys. He waited for an opportunity to join the football team, and the next year, girls’ tryouts were held.

This was when his football career started.

“I will work hard on my fitness, my skills. More to improve on my skills so hopefully, I will be able to play on the higher level,” Bandoja said in a separate interview.

For his part, Nunez said he wants to have a successful football career abroad, and he seems to be on his way already.

He has represented the Philippines various times already in international competitions.

Evangelista voiced joy that some of the children who enter Tuloy Foundation are excelling in their respective fields.

“We are very happy and inspired. To think, Harry broke his leg [before,] and he did not give up. That is what we want to see. You will not give up as long as you have your dreams,” the priest said.

“He has a dream of being a football player, so he does not give up. So, we are teaching these children to dream. We are giving them the possibilities to meet that,” he added.

Now, more than three decades since the dream, Evangelista is still keen on giving more opportunities to children in the community.

“These children have more capabilities compared to normal children who never had any difficulties in life, because they have survival instincts. Now, we have the opportunity, we have to channel that.”

vuukle comment

FOOTBALL

TULOY FOUNDATION
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Samboy 'The Skywalker' Lim passes away at 61

Samboy 'The Skywalker' Lim passes away at 61

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
The iconic Samboy Lim, one of the greatest Filipino cagers ever, died on Saturday, his family announced. He was 61.
Sports
fbtw
Samboy, Phl basketball&rsquo;s Skywalker, 61

Samboy, Phl basketball’s Skywalker, 61

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
The Philippine basketball family has lost a legend.
Sports
fbtw
Tapales the next Buster Douglas?

Tapales the next Buster Douglas?

By Abac Cordero | 15 hours ago
Sean Gibbons, the great promoter of Filipino world boxing champions, looks at Marlon Tapales as Buster Douglas.
Sports
fbtw
High price to pay

High price to pay

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
TNT will play Barangay Ginebra without an import in a PBA Commissioner’s Cup nightcap game at the Smart Araneta Coliseum...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bucks stretch NBA win streak to seven while Celtics rip Clippers

Bucks stretch NBA win streak to seven while Celtics rip Clippers

5 hours ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 28 points to lead the Milwaukee over New York 130-111 on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time,) stretching...
Sports
fbtw
Joshua too strong for Wallin as Parker outpoints Wilder

Joshua too strong for Wallin as Parker outpoints Wilder

5 hours ago
Former world champions Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker re-established their heavyweight title credentials with victories...
Sports
fbtw
Resurgent ROS clings to 8th

Resurgent ROS clings to 8th

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
It’s now more shine than rain for this resurgent Rain or Shine squad.
Sports
fbtw
Rising go-karter Fuentes shines in Asian Open

Rising go-karter Fuentes shines in Asian Open

15 hours ago
Proving his mettle as a rising local go-kart star, Resultado Racing’s Mikel Fuentes took third place in the combined...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with