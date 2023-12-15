^

Beermen keep Gin Kings at bay

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 15, 2023 | 10:41pm
Beermen keep Gin Kings at bay
Don Trollano (2) had a triumphant debut for the San Miguel Beermen.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- The San Miguel Beermen found their bearings just in time and held on, withstanding a furious rally by Barangay Ginebra San Miguel to win 95-82 in the PBA Season 48 Commissioner’s Cup Friday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

San Miguel was hot throughout the game, with their lead going as high as 24 points, 67-43, in the third quarter following a split from the line by CJ Perez.

Ginebra then showed its trademark “Never Say Die” spirit and went on a scoring rampage.

With the Beermen leading by 15, 79-64, with 7:54 remaining in the game following a layup by Mo Tautuaa, Ginebra unleashed 11 straight points capped by a Tony Bishop trey to cut the lead to four, 79-75.

Jericho Cruz then turned the tides and took over late.

Cruz and Chris Ross made timely baskets as San Miguel scored 13 straight points to retake a 17 point lead, 92-75, with 1:52 left.

Ross led the way for the Beermen, finishing with 22 points, six assists, four rebounds and three steals.

Cruz and the debuting Don Trollano had 16 markers apiece.

San Miguel’s import Ivan Aska had a subpar performance, finishing with just 10 points, eight rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes of play.

Bishop led Ginebra with 20 points.

San Miguel snapped its two-game losing streak and is now holding a 4-3 win-loss record.

Ginebra dropped to 4-3 and suffered its second straight loss.

