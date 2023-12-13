F2 Logistics Cargo Movers volleyball squad announces disbandment

MANILA, Philippines – The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers have been disbanded, the team announced, as they aim to "shift their focus to the grassroots."

In a social media post, the team said that they "prioritized health over victories" in the past few years, as injuries piled up.

"Time has not been good to us. A number of injuries to our players forced us to take slower steps, prioritizing health over victories in the past few years," the team said.

"As we shift our focus to the grassroots and put to a halt the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers, we thank our ever-loyal supporters that have been with the team through the victories and the losses. The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers Volleyball Team has been more than just a sports team; it has been a source of inspiration and pride for us and, we hope, for all of you," it added.

While having one of the most stacked rosters, F2 could not find their way to a championship in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL.)

The team, however, won six championships in the now-defunct Philippine Super Liga and the PNVL Champions League the past eight years.

"While this chapter may be closing, we remain committed to supporting the growth of Philippine volleyball through supporting the sport at the grassroots level," the team continued.

"F2 Logistics continues to support the De La Salle University Lady Spikers. We will also expand our support to the University of Perpetual Help Volleyball Team and to other parts of the country, helping the growth of volleyball in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.”

The squad also thanked the PVL "for providing a platform that allowed us to showcases the talent and dedication of our athletes."

"These leagues have been instrumental in fostering the growth of volleyball in the Philippines, and we are truly grateful for the support and camaraderie we have experienced," it said.

"The bond we have forged in the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers is one that has stood the test of time and we will continue to be a family long after that this team is gone. We thank you for standing by us and being part of our journey. Your unwavering support has meant the world to us, and we hope to carry the spirit of the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers with us in our future endeavors."