^

Sports

NLEX eyes Bolick in trade with NorthPort

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 10, 2023 | 6:36pm
NLEX eyes Bolick in trade with NorthPort
Robert Bolick (8) may be on his way to the NLEX Road Warriors soon.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- The NLEX Road Warriors have proposed a trade to the NorthPort Batang Pier, sending guard Robert Bolick to the Road Warriors in exchange for Don Trollano.

In a statement, NLEX said they will be sending Trollano, Ben Adamos, Kris Rosales and the PBA Season 49 second round pick in exchange for Bolick and Kent Salado.

The proposal is still pending approval from the PBA.

Back in October, Bolick was let go by the Japan B.League team Fukushima Firebonds after the guard "asked to be released from the team."

The Road Warriors said the proposed trade would fill the hole left by Kevin Alas, who sustained an ACL injury.

"In light of Kevin Alas’s unfortunate injury, we recognize the pressing need to fill the void left by his scoring and leadership. Robert Bolick is a remarkable player, and we believe his skills and experience will significantly contribute to the NLEX Road Warriors," NLEX team governor Ronald Dulatre said.

"We are excited about the prospect of having him on our roster and look forward to the positive impact he can make for the team," he added.

Dulatre also extended their gratitude to Trollano, Adamos and Rosales "for their dedication and hard work with the NLEX Road Warriors."

"Each of them has played a crucial role in our team’s journey, and we wish them continued success, both on and off the court," he said.

"This proposed trade provides them with an excellent opportunity to showcase their talents with another team, and we genuinely appreciate their contributions to the NLEX Road Warriors," he added.

The Road Warriors have absorbed three straight defeats in the PBA Season 48 Commissioner's Cup.

They are currently 2-5 for the season.

vuukle comment

NLEX ROAD WARRIORS

NORTHPORT BATANG PIER

ROBERT BOLICK
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Fuel Masters turn back streaking Gin Kings

Fuel Masters turn back streaking Gin Kings

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
The Phoenix Fuel Masters held on against the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings, 82-77, to book their fifth straight win in the PBA...
Sports
fbtw
Jericho Cruz all praises for 'Kuya Asi' ahead of jersey retirement

Jericho Cruz all praises for 'Kuya Asi' ahead of jersey retirement

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Jericho Cruz is happy to see the jersey of legend “Kuya Asi” Taulava retired by the NLEX Road Warriors, saying...
Sports
fbtw
Thunder top Warriors in overtime, Bulls add to Spurs slump

Thunder top Warriors in overtime, Bulls add to Spurs slump

1 day ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 38 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder harried Golden State into an NBA season-high 29 turnovers...
Sports
fbtw
Wembanyama's 20-20 line goes down the drain as Spurs stretch slump

Wembanyama's 20-20 line goes down the drain as Spurs stretch slump

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
A 20-20 game for Victor Wembanyama was not enough to break San Antonio’s losing streak as the Spurs fell to the Chicago...
Sports
fbtw
Zobel junior golfers storm back, cop Middle School crown in JGFP Interschool tilt

Zobel junior golfers storm back, cop Middle School crown in JGFP Interschool tilt

9 hours ago
De La Salle Santiago Zobel pulled off a victory in a thrilling, come-from-behind fashion after trailing for five rounds to...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
San Miguel&rsquo;s Fajardo paces PBA Best Player of the Conference race

San Miguel’s Fajardo paces PBA Best Player of the Conference race

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
San Miguel center June Mar Fajardo is the early leader of the Best Player of the Conference race in the PBA Season 48 Commissioner’s...
Sports
fbtw
Columbus sink Los Angeles to win MLS crown for third time

Columbus sink Los Angeles to win MLS crown for third time

10 hours ago
The Columbus Crew won their third Major League Soccer title after beating Los Angeles FC 2-1 in the MLS Cup final on Sat...
Sports
fbtw
Japanese star Ohtani confirms move to LA Dodgers

Japanese star Ohtani confirms move to LA Dodgers

10 hours ago
Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani confirmed on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) he is joining the Los Angeles Dodgers in a record-breaking...
Sports
fbtw
Cardinals praying for title

Cardinals praying for title

By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
When Mapua coach Randy Alcantara politely begged off from the customary post-game interview following his team’s 68-63...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with