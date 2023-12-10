NLEX eyes Bolick in trade with NorthPort

Robert Bolick (8) may be on his way to the NLEX Road Warriors soon.

MANILA, Philippines -- The NLEX Road Warriors have proposed a trade to the NorthPort Batang Pier, sending guard Robert Bolick to the Road Warriors in exchange for Don Trollano.

In a statement, NLEX said they will be sending Trollano, Ben Adamos, Kris Rosales and the PBA Season 49 second round pick in exchange for Bolick and Kent Salado.

The proposal is still pending approval from the PBA.

Back in October, Bolick was let go by the Japan B.League team Fukushima Firebonds after the guard "asked to be released from the team."

The Road Warriors said the proposed trade would fill the hole left by Kevin Alas, who sustained an ACL injury.

"In light of Kevin Alas’s unfortunate injury, we recognize the pressing need to fill the void left by his scoring and leadership. Robert Bolick is a remarkable player, and we believe his skills and experience will significantly contribute to the NLEX Road Warriors," NLEX team governor Ronald Dulatre said.

"We are excited about the prospect of having him on our roster and look forward to the positive impact he can make for the team," he added.

Dulatre also extended their gratitude to Trollano, Adamos and Rosales "for their dedication and hard work with the NLEX Road Warriors."

"Each of them has played a crucial role in our team’s journey, and we wish them continued success, both on and off the court," he said.

"This proposed trade provides them with an excellent opportunity to showcase their talents with another team, and we genuinely appreciate their contributions to the NLEX Road Warriors," he added.

The Road Warriors have absorbed three straight defeats in the PBA Season 48 Commissioner's Cup.

They are currently 2-5 for the season.