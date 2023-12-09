^

Sports

Fuel Masters turn back streaking Gin Kings

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 9, 2023 | 8:49pm
Fuel Masters turn back streaking Gin Kings
Ken Tuffin had 18 points for Phoenix.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- The Phoenix Fuel Masters held on against the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings, 82-77, to book their fifth straight win in the PBA Season 48 Commissioner's Cup at the FPJ Arena in San Jose, Batangas on Saturday.

With Ginebra leading by three, 63-66, with 10:19 remaining in the game following an and-one play by Japeth Aguilar, Phoenix unleashed a backbreaking 13-2 run capped by a 3-pointer by JJay Alejandro as the Fuel Masters took a 76-68 lead.

The run was halted by a Tony Bishop layup with 6:02 left.

The Gin Kings got to within four points, 72-76, following a split from the line by Christian Standhardinger with less than five minutes remaining in the game.

The lead grew to eight anew following a split by Johnathan Williams and a three pointer by Ken Tuffin, 80-72.

Five straight points courtesy of LA Tenorio and Bishop cut the lead to three, 77-80, with 26 seconds left.

Jason Perkins then turned the ball over, as Christian Standhardinger stole the ball.

Bishop received the ball with mere seconds remaining, dribbled to the left and launched a 3-pointer to tie.

He missed, and Williams hauled down the rebound.

A pair of free throws by the Phoenix import iced the game.

Williams led the Fuel Masters with 24 points, 23 rebounds and four assists. Tuffin followed suit with 18 markers.

Bishop tallied 21 points and 15 boards for Ginebra, while Jamie Malonzo recorded a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds.

The Fuel Masters are now holding a 6-1 win-loss slate, snapping the three-game streak of the Gin Kings, who dropped to 4-2.

