Luisita, Southwoods get job done in Fil-Am seniors

Luisita team members Abe Rosal, Rodel Mangulabnan, Chino Raymundo, Dan Cruz and Benjie Sumulong pose with team captain Jeric Hechanova (third from left) after winning the Fil- Championship division of the 73rd Januarius FilAm Golf Invitational.

BAGUIO, Philippines — Luisita produced another 114 points at the short but tricky Baguio Country Club course to cruise to a 19-point win and dethrone Manila Southwoods in the Fil-Championship at the close of the seniors’ competition of the 73rd Januarius Fil-Am Golf Invitational.

Abe Rosal spearheaded the final day charge with 33 markers. Other scorers were Rodel Mangulabnan 29, Chino Raymundo 27 and Dan Cruz 25 as the Tarlac-based squad finished with 494.

Manila Southwoods (104-475) was led by the 31 of Junjun Plana, 26 of Bong Brobio, 25 of Raul Miñoza and 22 of Theody Pascual.

“The players really wanted the win. This victory would serve as an inspiration for us for the PAL Interclub next year,” said Luisita non-playing captain Jeric Hechanova, whose team last won in the Fil-Am in 2019.

The Southwoods’ bets in the Am-Championship gave the team a reason to still celebrate as they came through with an easy triumph over last year’s runner up Srixon-IMG.

For the second straight day, Joseph Tambunting top scored for Southwoods with 34. Monet Garcia supported with 30 with Raul Magpantay and another player each adding 26 for 116 and 428.

Srixon-IMG (398) was paced by Elmer Sagadraca’s 35, August Cruz’s 32, Demy Saclot’s 31 and Francis Telan’s 29 for the day’s 127 output.