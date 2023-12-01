^

Sports

Luisita, Southwoods get job done in Fil-Am seniors

The Philippine Star
December 1, 2023 | 12:00am
Luisita, Southwoods get job done in Fil-Am seniors
Luisita team members Abe Rosal, Rodel Mangulabnan, Chino Raymundo, Dan Cruz and Benjie Sumulong pose with team captain Jeric Hechanova (third from left) after winning the Fil- Championship division of the 73rd Januarius FilAm Golf Invitational.
STAR / File

BAGUIO, Philippines — Luisita produced another 114 points at the short but tricky Baguio Country Club course to cruise to a 19-point win and dethrone Manila Southwoods in the Fil-Championship at the close of the seniors’ competition of the 73rd Januarius Fil-Am Golf Invitational.

Abe Rosal spearheaded the final day charge with 33 markers. Other scorers were Rodel Mangulabnan 29, Chino Raymundo 27 and Dan Cruz 25 as the Tarlac-based squad finished with 494.

Manila Southwoods (104-475) was led by the 31 of Junjun Plana, 26 of Bong Brobio, 25 of Raul Miñoza and 22 of Theody Pascual.

“The players really wanted the win. This victory would serve as an inspiration for us for the PAL Interclub next year,” said Luisita non-playing captain Jeric Hechanova, whose team last won in the Fil-Am in 2019.

The Southwoods’ bets in the Am-Championship gave the team a reason to still celebrate as they came through with an easy triumph over last year’s runner up Srixon-IMG.

For the second straight day, Joseph Tambunting top scored for Southwoods with 34. Monet Garcia supported with 30 with Raul Magpantay and another player each adding 26 for 116 and 428.

Srixon-IMG (398) was paced by Elmer Sagadraca’s 35, August Cruz’s 32, Demy Saclot’s 31 and Francis Telan’s 29 for the day’s 127 output.

vuukle comment

LUISITA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Filipino-Ivorian fencer hopes she'll be the last athlete to switch nationalities

Filipino-Ivorian fencer hopes she'll be the last athlete to switch nationalities

2 days ago
Filipino-Ivorian fencer Maxine Esteban said she looks forward to the day that no national athlete hoping to bring honor to...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle main man Quiambao admits getting surprised by UP defense, vows comeback

La Salle main man Quiambao admits getting surprised by UP defense, vows comeback

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Expect a different Kevin Quiambao in Game 2 of the UAAP Season 86 finals against the UP Fighting Maroons.
Sports
fbtw
Presumptive MVP Quiambao disappointed with personal Game 1 performance for La Salle

Presumptive MVP Quiambao disappointed with personal Game 1 performance for La Salle

By John Bryan Ulanday | 8 hours ago
Kevin Quiambao promises to unleash his might and prove his mettle as the rightful Most Valuable Player as La Salle fights...
Sports
fbtw
UP's Monteverde commend wards for 'executing game plan, lockdown defense' in massive Game 1 win

UP's Monteverde commend wards for 'executing game plan, lockdown defense' in massive Game 1 win

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
It’s a cliche for every coach: defense wins championships, and for UP’s Goldwin Monteverde, his team’s finals...
Sports
fbtw
Tigresses learn from past mistakes vs NU in historic finals win

Tigresses learn from past mistakes vs NU in historic finals win

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
In sports, they say that it’s either you win or you learn — and the UST Growling Tigresses were stuck on the learning...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

DLS’ Estudyante Esports gathering steam

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Dark League Studios doubled down on its noble Esports movement by partnering with academic institutions in a breakthrough Estudyante Esports program with Honda Philippines.
Sports
fbtw

Sanchez now free to swim for Philippines in Paris Games

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Olympic swimming medalist Kayla Sanchez can now compete in next year’s Paris Olympics under the Philippine flag.
Sports
fbtw
J3 open for naturalization &nbsp;

J3 open for naturalization  

By Joaquin Henson | 1 hour ago
Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters import Johnathan Williams is ready to suit up for Gilas as a naturalized player if the opportunity...
Sports
fbtw
Quiambao vows to bring back fire in Game 2

Quiambao vows to bring back fire in Game 2

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Kevin Quiambao promises to unleash his might and prove his mettle as the rightful MVP as La Salle fights to stay alive on...
Sports
fbtw
NLEX starts campaign with Chaffee

NLEX starts campaign with Chaffee

By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
There’s a new-found electricity in the NLEX camp with the arrival of Stokley Chaffee Jr., the Road Warriors’ high-energy...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with