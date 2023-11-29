^

NLEX lets go of import Thomas Robinson

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 29, 2023 | 11:06am
NLEX lets go of import Thomas Robinson
Thomas Robinson (0) had 30 points and 18 rebounds in his final PBA game with the NLEX Road Warriors over NorthPort
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – Another team has swapped imports in the PBA Season 48 Commissioner’s Cup.

The NLEX Road Warriors have tapped Stokley Chaffee Jr. as the team’s new foreign reinforcement, replacing Thomas Robinson.

The team said that Chaffee, a 6-foot-8 forward, will step into the role “effective immediately.”

The 26-year-old Chaffee played for Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus from 2019 to 2021 and later in Finland with Kobrat from 2021 to 2022.

“I’m really happy and excited. It’s something new for me. I wouldn’t say it’s pressure, but rather high expectations. There are expectations from me not only on the court but also off the court, and, obviously, to win. I hope I can meet those expectations,” Chaffee said.

NLEX team manager Larry Fonacier said that Robinson taking an unplanned vacation, as well as skipping team practices, led to his replacement.

“Thomas Robinson’s departure from the NLEX Road Warriors was a difficult but necessary decision. We value discipline, commitment and teamwork, and unfortunately, his taking an unplanned vacation, and skipping team practices, compromised these principles,” Fonacier said.

“The team’s success depends on a collective effort and a shared commitment, and we will continue to uphold these standards as we forge ahead in the season,” he added.

On Tuesday, the winless rain or Shine Elasto Painters swapped imports as well. 

The change was announced exactly a week after Robinson and NorthPort team manager Pido Jarencio exchanged expletives after the Road Warriors defeated the Batang Pier, 112-104.

In the November 22 game, Robinson, who finished with a 30-point, 18-rebound performance, was already exchanging some words with Jarencio and team governor Frederick Arejola.

After the game, the expletives continued, with Jarencio being heard saying that Robinson is “just one bullet” and that he would “shoot [him] later.”

In four PBA games, the former fifth overall pick of the 2012 NBA Draft averaged 34.5 points, 13.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game. Robinson, however, normed 5.7 turnovers.

Robinson led NLEX to a 2-2 win-loss slate.

