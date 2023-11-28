^

Sports

Pumaren pays homage to his UAAP champion teams for starting La Salle’s 'winning tradition'

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 28, 2023 | 9:39am
Pumaren pays homage to his UAAP champion teams for starting La Salleâ��s 'winning tradition'
Former La Salle champion coach Franz Pumaren
UAAP Season 82 file photo

MANILA, Philippines – The four-peat winning La Salle Green Archers redefined the term “angas” (confidence) in the court, former head coach Franz Pumaren said.

This was stated by the coach Monday evening, when he and his team received their championship rings at the De La Salle University campus in Taft, Manila.

Pumaren steered the Archers to four consecutive championships in 1998, 1999, 2000 and 2001. 

They won over FEU, UST, FEU and archrival Ateneo in that stretch.

During that run, big names from the La Salle program included Renren Ritualo, Don Allado, Francis Zamora, Willy Wilson, Dino Aldeguer, Ramon Jose, Mac Cardona, Mike Cortez, Carlo Sharma and Joseph Yeo.

“I guess this batch, 98, 1999, 2000, 2001, started the winning tradition here in La Salle. They were responsible for redefining the term ‘angas,’” Pumaren said in a speech.

“This bunch of people, this bunch of players, every time they enter the court, they are really oozing with angas, confidence,” he added.

The 1998 title came eight years after they last won back-to-back championships back in 1989 and 1990. 

“This is just a testament and validation that is already long overdue, our recognition.”

Allado, who led La Salle to the back-to-back titles in 1998 and 1999 as the league MVP and the Finals MVP, said that it “feels good” to be honored with the championship rings.

“It’s been 25 years, our silver anniversary coming up. It’s just right, it’s great timing. We’re very fortunate that the school, the alumni are recognizing us and the hard work that we’ve done before. Very thankful to La Salle,” he said. 

Perhaps one of the best shooters ever in the Philippines, Ritualo said that the ring ceremony was a long time coming. 

“It feels great kasi they’re my brothers eh. As you can see, after 25 years, we’re still family, we’re still together, we’re still in communication, we’re still tight,” he said. 

“This is what we have been waiting for 25 years.”

vuukle comment

ARCHERS

DLSU

FRANZ PUMAREN

GREEN ARCHERS

LA SALLE

UAAP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
La Salle fetes UAAP champion cagers in ring ceremony

La Salle fetes UAAP champion cagers in ring ceremony

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 13 hours ago
Five previous championship teams of the La Salle Green Archers were honored with championship rings Monday night at the La...
Sports
fbtw
NCAA Season 99 begins Final 4 hostilities

NCAA Season 99 begins Final 4 hostilities

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
From 10, it is now just down to four in the race for the NCAA Season 99’s holy grail — the senior men’s...
Sports
fbtw
&lsquo;CB&rsquo; back with a bang

‘CB’ back with a bang

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Fresh out of sickbay, Chris Banchero quickly took on the role of difference-maker for Meralco.
Sports
fbtw
Young athletes&rsquo; time to shine in Siklab Awards

Young athletes’ time to shine in Siklab Awards

11 hours ago
The future heroes of Philippine sports will be honored during the third Siklab Youth Sports Awards on Dec. 4 at the Market!...
Sports
fbtw
Cool Smashers, Crossovers clash potential PVL finals preview

Cool Smashers, Crossovers clash potential PVL finals preview

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
Creamline shoots to close in on an elimination-round sweep while Chery Tiggo aims to avert it as the two collide Tuesday in...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tenorio eyes comeback on Sunday

Tenorio eyes comeback on Sunday

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra veteran LA Tenorio could be back on active duty as early as Sunday after his recovery from colon cancer...
Sports
fbtw
eGilas 4th in World Finals

eGilas 4th in World Finals

By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
eGilas came close to pulling the rug from under heavy favorite United States in Game 1 of the best-of-three eFIBA World Finals...
Sports
fbtw
Southwoods catches Luisita

Southwoods catches Luisita

11 hours ago
With Jun Plana leading the way, defending champion Manila Southwoods finished with 136 points to catch Luisita at the helm...
Sports
fbtw
Elite beach volley pairs in town

Elite beach volley pairs in town

11 hours ago
Players from at least 30 countries seeing action in the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Challenge started arriving yesterday...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with