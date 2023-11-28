Pumaren pays homage to his UAAP champion teams for starting La Salle’s 'winning tradition'

MANILA, Philippines – The four-peat winning La Salle Green Archers redefined the term “angas” (confidence) in the court, former head coach Franz Pumaren said.

This was stated by the coach Monday evening, when he and his team received their championship rings at the De La Salle University campus in Taft, Manila.

Pumaren steered the Archers to four consecutive championships in 1998, 1999, 2000 and 2001.

They won over FEU, UST, FEU and archrival Ateneo in that stretch.

During that run, big names from the La Salle program included Renren Ritualo, Don Allado, Francis Zamora, Willy Wilson, Dino Aldeguer, Ramon Jose, Mac Cardona, Mike Cortez, Carlo Sharma and Joseph Yeo.

“I guess this batch, 98, 1999, 2000, 2001, started the winning tradition here in La Salle. They were responsible for redefining the term ‘angas,’” Pumaren said in a speech.

“This bunch of people, this bunch of players, every time they enter the court, they are really oozing with angas, confidence,” he added.

The 1998 title came eight years after they last won back-to-back championships back in 1989 and 1990.

“This is just a testament and validation that is already long overdue, our recognition.”

Allado, who led La Salle to the back-to-back titles in 1998 and 1999 as the league MVP and the Finals MVP, said that it “feels good” to be honored with the championship rings.

“It’s been 25 years, our silver anniversary coming up. It’s just right, it’s great timing. We’re very fortunate that the school, the alumni are recognizing us and the hard work that we’ve done before. Very thankful to La Salle,” he said.

Perhaps one of the best shooters ever in the Philippines, Ritualo said that the ring ceremony was a long time coming.

“It feels great kasi they’re my brothers eh. As you can see, after 25 years, we’re still family, we’re still together, we’re still in communication, we’re still tight,” he said.

“This is what we have been waiting for 25 years.”