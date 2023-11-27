^

NCAA Season 99 begins Final 4 hostilities

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
November 27, 2023 | 4:55pm
NCAA Season 99 begins Final 4 hostilities
Enoch Valdez (right) in action for Lyceum.
NCAA / GMA

Games Tuesday
(Mall of Asia Arena)

1:30 p.m. – Mapua vs CSB
3:30 p.m. – LPU vs San Beda

MANILA, Philippines – From 10, it is now just down to four in the race for the NCAA Season 99’s holy grail — the senior men’s basketball title.

Mapua and Lyceum of the Philippines University will try to cut it further down to two as they battle College of St. Benilde and San Beda, respectively, in Tuesday’s NCAA Final Four start and set up a title showdown to remember at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Cardinals and the Pirates are the closest to the finals, having gained the vital twice-to-beat semifinal bonuses for finishing first and second with a 15-3 and 13-5 record, respectively in the double-round elimination.

The Mapua-CSB clash is at 1:30 p.m. while the LPU-San Beda duel is at 3:30 p.m.

A second and deciding match, if necessary, is on Friday at the same venue.

But if and when the Cardinals and the Pirates win, they will advance to next week’s best-of-three finale where the former will have a shot at a first championship since winning it all 32 years ago and seventh overall and the latter a crack at a historic crown.

Mapua will have in its fold one of the league’s deepest and most balanced rosters headed by the ultra versatile Clint Escamis, who is expected to run away with the MVP crown won last year by the very same hurdle they will face in the semis — Will Gozum.

Interestingly, Escamis and Gozum were former Mapua high school teammates and then under current Cardinals coach Randy Alcantara.

“I’m happy they're succeeding,” said Alcantara referring to Escamis and Gozum. “Pero ang focus namin is this Final Four, kailangang mag trabaho at magsikap pa kami ulit.”

While LPU will come in as a prohibitive favorite, San Beda will have in its hand a potential trump card it could use against the former in the Final Four — the Lions routed the Pirates, 74-56, in their last meeting a week ago.

“Patayan na, playoffs na yan,” said San Beda coach Yuri Escueta metaphorically. “Of course, I’m expecting it will be tougher, especially galing sila sa talo sa amin. We have to be ready for that effort and energy that they would bring.”

CSB bench tactician Charles Tiu likewise has shown optimism it could pull the rug from under fancied Mapua.

“We’ve prepared hard for this game and hopefully we can rise up to the occasion,” he said.

