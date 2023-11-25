^

Tabuena, Fortuna lift ICTSI trophies

The Philippine Star
November 25, 2023 | 12:00am
Miguel Tabuena and Mikha Fortuna

SANTA ROSA, Laguna, Philippines — Miguel Tabuena opted for an aggressive stance early on as he dethroned Tony Lascuña with a 4&3 victory for the ICTSI The Country Club Match Play Invitational crown here yesterday.

Unlike in his quarterfinals and the semifinals escapes Thursday, where he rallied from a four-hole deficit with eight to play to stun Angelo Que, 1-up, and fought back from two holes down after 13 holes to edge Justin Quiban on the 20th, Tabuena took control from the onset against the inaugural champion, going 2-up after six holes in a rainy final-round battle.

Tabuena bagged the championship worth P280,000 that augured well for his LIV Golf qualifying bid in Abu Dhabi next month.

“Right now, I am currently tired, it’s been a long week with 38 holes (quarterfinals and semifinals) yesterday. So it’s important for me to recover well last night,” he said.

Lascuna took home P200,000.

Mikha Fortuna, meanwhile, capped a four-day display of brilliant shotmaking and putting by overpowering amateur Laurea Duque, 7&5, to secure her first professional win in the P1.5 million women’s side of the ICTSI event.

“It’s so special, this being my first pro win,” said Fortuna, 23, whose victory worth P280,000 helped erase the memories of at least three previous unsuccessful attempts in the regular Ladies Philippine Golf Tour on final-round setbacks.

