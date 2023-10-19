^

Sports

Pacres return delights ex-UST teammate EJ Laure, coach Kung Fu Reyes

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 19, 2023 | 7:22pm
Pacres return delights ex-UST teammate EJ Laure, coach Kung Fu Reyes
Dimdim Pacres
PVL

MANILA, Philippines — Many were thrilled as former UST standout Dimdim Pacres found her way back to competitive volleyball as she currently plays for the Galleries Tower Highrisers in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference.

Among her biggest fans were actually on the other side of the net, with former UST teammate EJ Laure and coach Kung Fu Reyes both with the Chery Tiggo Crossovers.

Though Pacres proved to be a thorn in their side, leading the Highrisers in the losing effort with 11 big points, Laure and Reyes were more than happy to see her succeed.

“As a teammate dati and syempre best friend ko rin si Dimdim, happy ako sa kanya na nandito na ulit siya sa PVL and malalaro na rin niya kung ano yung gusto niya, kung ano yung na-experience namin,” said Laure after the game.

“Happy lang ako na bumalik na siya. Actually siya din yung nagpahirap sa amin sa mga dropball nya. Happy ako sa kanya,” she added.

Meanwhile, Reyes bared that he was among those who continuously pushed Pacres to get in shape and get back into the sport, even as she missed out on organized volleyball for four years.

“Kami kasi ni Dimdim may constant communication naman kami,” said Reyes, who also said that he was alarmed at Pacres’ conditioning.

In true mentor fashion, Reyes urged his former player to keep herself fit and available for any teams — when the Galleries Tower came calling, she was able to respond.

“Especially nung nag-start na ulit si PVL, bumubukas na ulit yung volleyball, [sabi ko sa kanya] walang kukuha sa’yo pag talagang ganyan ka kalaki, so araw arawin mo lang yung disiplina, training,” said the tactician.

“And yun nga, sabi ko magpapayat ka, magbawas ka ng timbang dahan dahan. Okay naman. Nakinig siya, at least, andito na ulit siya makikita naman niya kasi yung pinaghirapan niya,” he added.

Still, Reyes reminded Pacres to not rush things and remain patient as she attempts to find her rhythm anew, this time in the pros.

“Di lang agad talaga makukuha kung ano yung gusto mo pero one step at a time sabi nga makakarating ka rin dun sa dulo so yun naman ginawa niya. Hopefully magderederecho pa siya.”

vuukle comment

DIMDIM PACRES

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
SBP, PBA salute RSA, MVP, Chua, Marcial

SBP, PBA salute RSA, MVP, Chua, Marcial

By Olmin Leyba | 20 hours ago
For the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas and the Philippine Basketball Association , Gilas Pilipinas’ gold-medal feat...
Sports
fbtw
Eagles clobber Tigers, gear up for Maroons &nbsp;

Eagles clobber Tigers, gear up for Maroons  

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
Reigning champion Ateneo primed up for its rematch with fierce rival University of the Philippines this weekend with a 97-77...
Sports
fbtw
Confident NU coach underscores Bulldogs' contender status

Confident NU coach underscores Bulldogs' contender status

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
As far as head coach Jeff Napa is concerned, the NU men’s basketball team is no underdogs in UAAP Season 86.
Sports
fbtw
'Far cry from last year's Blue Eagles': Baldwin says big Ateneo-UP clash 'no rematch'

'Far cry from last year's Blue Eagles': Baldwin says big Ateneo-UP clash 'no rematch'

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin admitted that his current Blue Eagles squad is not at par with his team that ruled the UAAP...
Sports
fbtw
Bulldogs rout Warriors to tighten hold on No. 2

Bulldogs rout Warriors to tighten hold on No. 2

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The National University Bulldogs pulled away in the middle quarters and secured their third straight win in the UAAP Season...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lions banking on bench anew vs Stags

Lions banking on bench anew vs Stags

By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
San Beda hopes to draw another inspiring performance from its second unit as it squares off with San Sebastian College.
Sports
fbtw
Tim Cone warmly received as Gilas coach, study claims

Tim Cone warmly received as Gilas coach, study claims

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Tim Cone being appointed head coach of Gilas Pilipinas received general positive reception from social media users, a study...
Sports
fbtw
Ganapin eyes Asian Para Games taekwondo gold

Ganapin eyes Asian Para Games taekwondo gold

6 hours ago
The grinding journey to the Paris Paralympic Games began in May 2022 when Alain Ganapin ruled the men’s -70-kilogram...
Sports
fbtw
Spikers' Turf: Green Spikers, Griffins collide in opener

Spikers' Turf: Green Spikers, Griffins collide in opener

7 hours ago
EcoOil-La Salle and Fudgee Barr-Ateneo seek to make up for their absence in the Open Conference with strong showing in the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with