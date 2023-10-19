Pacres return delights ex-UST teammate EJ Laure, coach Kung Fu Reyes

MANILA, Philippines — Many were thrilled as former UST standout Dimdim Pacres found her way back to competitive volleyball as she currently plays for the Galleries Tower Highrisers in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference.

Among her biggest fans were actually on the other side of the net, with former UST teammate EJ Laure and coach Kung Fu Reyes both with the Chery Tiggo Crossovers.

Though Pacres proved to be a thorn in their side, leading the Highrisers in the losing effort with 11 big points, Laure and Reyes were more than happy to see her succeed.

“As a teammate dati and syempre best friend ko rin si Dimdim, happy ako sa kanya na nandito na ulit siya sa PVL and malalaro na rin niya kung ano yung gusto niya, kung ano yung na-experience namin,” said Laure after the game.

“Happy lang ako na bumalik na siya. Actually siya din yung nagpahirap sa amin sa mga dropball nya. Happy ako sa kanya,” she added.

Meanwhile, Reyes bared that he was among those who continuously pushed Pacres to get in shape and get back into the sport, even as she missed out on organized volleyball for four years.

“Kami kasi ni Dimdim may constant communication naman kami,” said Reyes, who also said that he was alarmed at Pacres’ conditioning.

In true mentor fashion, Reyes urged his former player to keep herself fit and available for any teams — when the Galleries Tower came calling, she was able to respond.

“Especially nung nag-start na ulit si PVL, bumubukas na ulit yung volleyball, [sabi ko sa kanya] walang kukuha sa’yo pag talagang ganyan ka kalaki, so araw arawin mo lang yung disiplina, training,” said the tactician.

“And yun nga, sabi ko magpapayat ka, magbawas ka ng timbang dahan dahan. Okay naman. Nakinig siya, at least, andito na ulit siya makikita naman niya kasi yung pinaghirapan niya,” he added.

Still, Reyes reminded Pacres to not rush things and remain patient as she attempts to find her rhythm anew, this time in the pros.

“Di lang agad talaga makukuha kung ano yung gusto mo pero one step at a time sabi nga makakarating ka rin dun sa dulo so yun naman ginawa niya. Hopefully magderederecho pa siya.”