Bulldogs rout Warriors to tighten hold on No. 2

MANILA, Philippines – The National University Bulldogs pulled away in the middle quarters and secured their third straight win in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament at the expense of the UE Red Warriors, 68-49, Wednesday afternoon at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Trailing by two after the first quarter, 19-21, the Bulldogs allowed the Red Warriors to score just 15 points in the second and third quarters en route to a 53-36 lead heading into the fourth canto.

"In today's game, I'm at least 40% satisfied on their performance kasi nung first quarter, we gave up 21 points right away eh. We're sending a wrong message sa kalaban so yun yung in-address ko," Bulldogs head coach Jeff Napa said.

Omar John and Jake Figueroa had double-doubles for NU with 12 points and 10 rebounds each.

PJ Palacielo also added 12 points for the Bulldogs.

No Red Warrior finished in double-digits, with Precious Momowei the top former with eight points and 12 rebounds.

Momowei, however, shot 3-of-15 from the field.

Rey Remogat, who has been brilliant for UE in the past games, was limited to seven points on 2-of-6 shooting.

UE's Gjerard Wilson is out for the season following a shoulder injury.

With the win, NU solidified its hold of the second spot with a 5-1 record.

UE, meanwhile, dropped to 2-4.