Keep emotions in check, Nash Racela tells Falcons

MANILA, Philippines – Adamson head coach Nash Racela underscored the need for his wards to minimize mental lapses in close games, after blowing a double-digit lead against the UST Growling Tigers in their 79-76 UAAP Season 86 victory Wednesday.

Adamson led by as much as 11 points against the young Tigers, but the game went to overtime as Nic Cabanero towed the latter to the extra five minutes.

In an interview with reporters, Racela said that the team was overtaken by emotions in some plays, which led them to make less-than-ideal plays toward the end of the game.

“We always remind them to minimize mental mistakes. Especially a team like us, going up against stronger teams, the fewer mistakes you have, the better chance of winning. That’s just a frustration I have as a coach when the players do not use [their minds] but are overtaken by emotions,” Racela said in Filipino.

“They had a lot of mental lapses and that was all in the endgame. It can’t happen, if you want your team to have a good chance of winning,” he added.

The coach cited an instance when Migs Pangilinan, who shot a number of 3-pointers, was not defended better.

Pangilinan was also able to shoot a last-second heave that would have tied the game at 79 as time went down after Joshua Yerro “gambled” and tried to steal the ball.

“That should have not happened, right? Sometimes, you are overwhelmed by emotions and that is what happens, you do not think anymore,” Racela said.

Adamson committed a total of 21 turnovers compared to UST’s 13.

This as they dished out just 20 assists in the game.

Nevertheless, Adamson is now 1-1 the season, while dealing the Tigers their second straight loss in as many games.