^

Sports

Latvia rains triples on Lithuania, wins lopsidedly

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 9, 2023 | 10:45pm
Latvia rains triples on Lithuania, wins lopsidedly
Latvia's Rolands Smits shoots a three pointer over Lithuania's defense
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines -- It was raining in Manila.

But unlike the popular song, it turned the temperature up at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City as Latvia shot the lights out against Lithuania, 98-63.

Latvia made 16 of their 32 3-point attempts (50%). They also went 35-of-69 from the field (51%).

Leading by 11 at halftime, 49-38, Latvia turned up the heat and dropped 3pointer after 3pointer as they hiked their lead to 30 at the end of the third quarter.

They led by as much as 38 points as they cruised through to the finish line.

Lithuania just couldn't stop the shooting and the passing mastery of Latvia's Arturs Zagars, who dished out 17 assists, a FIBA World Cup record.

Zagars also recorded no turnovers.

He broke the assists record previously held by Toni Kukoc and Carlik Jones,who both tallied 15 dimes.

The point guard had half of the team's entire assist count.

Latvia was led by Arturs Kurucs with 20 points.Rokas Jokubaitis, meanwhile, had 16 points for Lithuania.

While Latvia's offense was hot, Lithuania's was ice cold throughout the game as they ended the world cup shooting 24-of-69 from the field (35%).

With the win, Latvia ended its first FIBA World Cup stint at fifth place.

Lithuania, which was previously unbeaten before the final phase of the tournament, finished at No. 6.

vuukle comment

2023 FIBA WORLD CUP

BASKETBALL

FIBA WORLD CUP 2023

LATVIA

LITHUANIA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Engelland, Moore reunite with teammates

Engelland, Moore reunite with teammates

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
It was a sentimental homecoming for Chip Engelland and Jeff Moore as they were reunited with former Northern Cement/San Miguel...
Sports
fbtw
Germany's Schroder, Obst make USA pay for defensive lapses

Germany's Schroder, Obst make USA pay for defensive lapses

By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
USA coach Steve Kerr said their failure to contain Germany's star playmaker Dennis Schroder and sniper Andreas Obst proved...
Sports
fbtw
'Not 1992 anymore': Kerr stresses basketball has come a long way after USA ends gold chase

'Not 1992 anymore': Kerr stresses basketball has come a long way after USA ends gold chase

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Basketball has grown in the past 30 years, USA head coach Steve Kerr acknowledged, as Team USA failed to get into the FIBA...
Sports
fbtw
'More work to do': Germany keeps excitement in check amid tough final vs Serbia&nbsp;

'More work to do': Germany keeps excitement in check amid tough final vs Serbia 

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Franz Wagner isn’t letting his emotions get the best of him even as Germany booked its first-ever ticket to the FIBA...
Sports
fbtw
Cone apologizes for Baltazar remarks

Cone apologizes for Baltazar remarks

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
Newly installed Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone apologized to Justine Baltazar and Governor Delta Pineda for his supposed...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Kerr: This isn’t 1992 anymore

By John Bryan Ulanday | 27 minutes ago
For the second straight edition, the mighty, ever-formidable and once untouchable Team USA will settle for a consolation at the other side of the world.
Sports
fbtw

5150 Dapitan lures field of 600

27 minutes ago
Over 600 bidders, led by the country’s elite triathletes and rising stars in various age-group categories, go for broke in the 5150 Dapitan Philippines today in Zamboanga del Norte.
Sports
fbtw

Ateneo, UST dispute V-League top spot

27 minutes ago
Unbeaten Ateneo and a fired-up UST dispute the solo lead while National U and Perpetual Help mix it up in the V-League Men’s Collegiate Challenge today at the Paco Arena in Manila.
Sports
fbtw

Going for the Holy Grail

By Olmin Leyba | 27 minutes ago
After 14 days of high-level action featuring marquee names, old and fresh hardcourt heroes, it’s time to crown a new king in hoops-crazy Manila.
Sports
fbtw

Medvedev bids Carlos Adios books us open rematch with Djokovic

27 minutes ago
Daniil Medvedev dethroned defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in a US Open thriller on Friday to set up a repeat of the final from two years ago against 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with