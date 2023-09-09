Latvia rains triples on Lithuania, wins lopsidedly

MANILA, Philippines -- It was raining in Manila.

But unlike the popular song, it turned the temperature up at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City as Latvia shot the lights out against Lithuania, 98-63.

Latvia made 16 of their 32 3-point attempts (50%). They also went 35-of-69 from the field (51%).

Leading by 11 at halftime, 49-38, Latvia turned up the heat and dropped 3pointer after 3pointer as they hiked their lead to 30 at the end of the third quarter.

They led by as much as 38 points as they cruised through to the finish line.

Lithuania just couldn't stop the shooting and the passing mastery of Latvia's Arturs Zagars, who dished out 17 assists, a FIBA World Cup record.

Zagars also recorded no turnovers.

He broke the assists record previously held by Toni Kukoc and Carlik Jones,who both tallied 15 dimes.

The point guard had half of the team's entire assist count.

Latvia was led by Arturs Kurucs with 20 points.Rokas Jokubaitis, meanwhile, had 16 points for Lithuania.

While Latvia's offense was hot, Lithuania's was ice cold throughout the game as they ended the world cup shooting 24-of-69 from the field (35%).

With the win, Latvia ended its first FIBA World Cup stint at fifth place.

Lithuania, which was previously unbeaten before the final phase of the tournament, finished at No. 6.