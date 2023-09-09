Bets race for glory, history in 5150 Dapitan triathlon

MANILA, Philippines -- Over 600 bidders, led by the country’s elite triathletes and rising stars in various age-group categories, go for broke in the 5150 Dapitan Philippines Sunday, all motivated to reach their potential in the Olympic-distance race’s historic run in Zamboanga del Norte.

For one, John Alcala sets out for a third straight triathlon honors, upbeat but wary of his chances both in his age-group (30-34) bracket and in the overall championship of the centerpiece 1.5-kilometer swim, 40km bike and 10km run race.

He bested a crack international cast to snare the first IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa last November then the Team TRI-SND Barracuda spearhead stamped his class in wet conditions in the 5150 Subic last June.

“After Subic, recover lang ng konti then back sa training program ni coach Ani,” said Alcala, referring to his mentor Ani de Leon-Brown, the first Filipina to qualify for the IRONMAN World Championships twice.

“Confident ako sa training ko and hopefully, maka-perform ng maayos,” added the 30-year-old Dipolog City ace.

But the rest of his rivals for the overall championship worth P175,000, headed by Satar Salem, Fernando Casares, Maynard Pecson, Raymund Torio, Josh Gellane and Jacob Taylor, are also all geared up for the first-ever race in Dapitan City where national hero Dr. Jose Rizal found refuge during his exile.

“We are excited to be the only race, to combine, in this depth, an event to celebrate our heritage and sports. It is the perfect opportunity for families and the community to get together and to honor our past, experience life in the present,” said Dapitan City mayor Seth “Bullet” Jalosjos. “Dapitan has a rich history and is now becoming a destination for sports tourism.”

The 5150 Dapitan is a fast race with the opening swim, starting near the Punto del Desembarco De Rizal along Sunset Blvd., clear and easy to navigate and the bike leg a 2-loop fast route from Dapitan City Hall and the Dipolog-Oroquieta National Road with some hills at the far turnaround.

The closing run part back to Punto del Desembarco while passing by heritage houses and historical landmarks, will be two loops that would also take runners in historic areas.

“We are honored to organize events that honor the achievements of our fellow Filipinos in the special place where our National Hero spent possibly his most productive years,” said Princess Galura, regional director of The IRONMAN Group Philippines. “Only in Dapitan will the local athletes have the opportunity to be awarded with transformative prize money, which will support them in their pursuit of excellent in their field.”

A total of P870,000 is at stake for 22 age-group categories in 5150 Dapitan, which serves as part of the year-long 5150 and Sprint programs of Sunrise Events, which provides different venues, each with its own character bundled with a short triathlon race that is both fun and challenging and fit for the triathlon wannabes.

The battle for the women’s overall trophy is also expected to be fast and furious among Bea Quiambao, Kim Mangrobang, Diana Gellane, Erika Burgos, Alexandra Torrillo, Angela Gatuslao, Valerie Marcos and Anne Relova and Vietnam’s Ngan Lam.

Also up for grabs is the Bagong Bayani awards, formerly the Filipino Elite, where the Olympic 5150 male and female winners will receive P40,000 each while the Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint, a 750m-open water swim, 20km bike and 5km run, also promises to be an interesting clash for those seeking to go deep into triathlon racing in the future.

For details, log on to www.ironman.com/5150-dapitan-philippines.

Alcala, meanwhile, expects to do better in the bike leg where he expects his chief rivals to anchor their respective title bids in the event organized by The IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events, Inc. and backed by Lungsod ng Dapitan, Go for Gold, Active, Rudy Project, Santé, Manila Bulletin and Tempo.

“I will give my all para maka-habol sa run kasi for sure, magliliparan lahat yan sa bike, particularly Satar (Salem),” said Alcala. “But we’ll see.”

The Sunrise Sprint top three placers, on the other hand, will get P20,000, P10,000 and P5,000 plus trophies, respectively, aside from the top P75,000 prize.

Other titles to be dispute are the Fuertes Juntos (5150 relay) all-male, all-female winners and mixed relay, the Liga ni Rizal (most represented, team with most members in both 5150 and Sunrise Sprint) for TriClub affiliates, the Lipi ni Rizal (best team award – top 5 fastest times from the same team regardless of age and gender.

All prize packages are exclusive in the 5150 Dapitan race.The 5150 Dapitan age-group rolling start fires off at 6:20 a.m. at the Santa Cruz Beach, near the Punto del Desembarco de Rizal en Dapitan while the Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint wave start is set at 8 a.m. and 8:05 a.m. for the all-male and all-female, respectively.