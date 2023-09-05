^

7 Gilas FIBA World Cup campaigners included in Asian Games team

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 5, 2023 | 3:16pm
7 Gilas FIBA World Cup campaigners included in Asian Games team
Gilas Pilipinas
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines -- Seven members of Gilas Pilipinas who played in the FIBA World Cup will be suiting up anew for the Philippine team that will be going to China for the Asian Games, the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) said.

In a statement, POC president Abraham Tolentino said that they submitted the 12-man roster for the Asian Games back in July.

This includes World Cup veterans Kiefer Ravena, June Mar Fajardo, Scottie Thompson, CJ Perez, RR Pogoy, Japeth Aguilar and Jamie Malonzo.

Chris Newsome and Calvin Oftana, who were among the final cuts in the roster of Gilas for the world cup, will also be included in the roster for the Asiad.

Brandon Rosser, as well as Justin Brownlee and Ange Kouame, will also be part of the lineup.

It is to be noted that Malonzo did not play for Gilas in the final game against China due to a bad fall when the Nationals played South Sudan at the world cup.

“The deadline for the Entry by Names [EBN] was last July 25 and whatever list a national Olympic committee submitted is deemed official,” Tolentino said.

Gilas standouts Dwight Ramos, Rhenz Abando, Kai Sotto and naturalized player Jordan Clarkson as well as AJ Edu, are not on the Asiad roster.

They are set to return to their mother clubs outside the country following the world cup.

The EBN also listed Chot Reyes and Tim Cone as head coach and assistant coach.

Reyes, however, announced his decision to “step aside” from national team duties after the world cup.

Changes to the roster would have to be appealed to the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee.

The final lineup will be announced Thursday by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas and the PBA.

