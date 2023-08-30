^

Clarkson weirded out by booing from home crowd

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 30, 2023 | 11:07am
MANILA, Philippines – The home crowd booing Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes ahead of the Philippine team’s FIBA World Cup clash against Italy at the Smart Araneta Coliseum Tuesday is “weird,” according to star Jordan Clarkson.

During the player introductions Tuesday night, the crowd jeered when Reyes was introduced.

The Gilas mentor has been at the receiving end of criticisms from fans on social media.

At a press conference after Gilas’ 90-83 loss to Italy, Clarkson said what happened is “just out of the ordinary.”

“I guess it’s a little weird, especially us hosting and us being the home country,” the Utah Jazz guard told reporters.

“But yeah, I don’t really know that much about the situation but it does, at that point, feel a little weird and kind of just out of the ordinary, honestly,” he added.

Tuesday night was not the first time Reyes was booed at home.

Last year, the tactician also received resounding boos from the crowd during the Nationals’ campaign in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Meanwhile, swingman Rhenz Abando also defended his coach, saying it is not the right time to point fingers at anyone.

“Like I said, we are just people and we make mistakes. This is not the right time to blame anyone,” Abando told reporters in Filipino.

“[Reyes] is fighting for the country, and we are fighting as well. So, people should always support him,” he added.

