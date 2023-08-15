^

Sports

Kai Sotto medically cleared to play for Gilas – SBP

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 15, 2023 | 12:23pm
Kai Sotto medically cleared to play for Gilas – SBP
Kai Sotto
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines – Gilias Pilipinas big man Kai Sotto has been medically cleared to play in the upcoming FIBA World Cup, Samahang Basketbol ng PIlipinas (SBP) president Al Panlilio said Tuesday. 

Panlilio said Sotto's doctor of met with team doctors, who have declared that the 7-foot-3 center is fit to see action for Gilas.

“Our doctors met… They’ve cleared [Sotto.] Obviously what Kai needs is to improve his fitness in the coming days,” Panlilio told reporters during the special forum of the Philippine Sportswriters Association at the Meralco Conference Hall in Pasig City Tuesday morning,.  

The SBP president bared that Sotto — who is coming off a back injury — attended a Gilas practice recently, and that all 16 players in the pool were there. 

Point guard Scottie Thompson, who sustained a hand injury in the past, also attended the practice and is "fit."

However, Thompson just has to go back to his groove. 

Gilas will be facing Dominican Republic on August 25 in the World Cup opener. It will also take on Italy and Angola in its group.

Panlilio said Gilas will have three tune-up games in the coming days. These matches will be pivotal in determining the final 12-man Gilas roster, which will be announced “maybe August 23rd,” according to the SBP chief.

