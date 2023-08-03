^

PVL to hold 2nd All-Filipino instead of Reinforced Conference this year

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
August 3, 2023 | 1:01pm
MANILA, Philippines – The Premier Volleyball League will stage a second All-Filipino Conference this year that is tentatively set to start on October 16 until December in place of the Reinforced due to conflict of schedule with the FIVB calendars regarding tapping of imports.

“We’re now doing an All-Filipino Conference late this year and we’ll try to sort things out with the PNVF as to when we will hold the Reinforced Conference next year,” said PVL president Ricky Palou.

Palou said all 11 local teams that saw action in both this season’s AFC and Invitational Conference will also play in the pro league’s third and last conference of the year with the possibility of adding another company that is currently knocking on their door.

“There is a possibility we will have a 12th team, which is still thinking of what brand they will use,” said Palou.

Palou never mentioned the club that is seeking entry but there were reports it is owned by the Akari Chargers.

If it pushes through, it will be the fourth company with a sister team joining similar to Creamline and Choco Mucho, PLDT and Cignal, and Chery Tiggo and Foton.

Creamline will again be the favorite to win after topping the AFC early this year and finishing second behind eventual Invitational titlist Kurashiki Ablaze just more than a week ago.

Also seeing action are Petro Gazz, F2 Logistics, Gerflor and Farm Fresh.

In this season-closing conference, the league will implement a single-round robin format in the elimination round where all the teams will have a chance to play everyone.

The top four will then advance to the best-of-three semifinals with the winner battling each other for the title in another best-of-three affair.

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
