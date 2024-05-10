^

Over 2,000 riders to test mettle in Shopwise bikefest

May 10, 2024
Over 2,000 riders to test mettle in Shopwise bikefest

MANILA, Philippines -- The Shopwise Bike Fest has surged with overwhelming anticipation, drawing in more than 2,000 eager participants a full eight days prior to its inaugural staging on May 19 at Vermosa Sports Hub in Imus City, Cavite.

This impressive turnout underscores the unwavering enthusiasm and robust support from bikers spanning diverse backgrounds, all rallying behind the noble cause of championing a healthy and active lifestyle.

The event boasts an array of divisions tailored to suit every rider’s skill level and preference with the bulk of registrants vying in the 30km, 45km and 60km individual and corporate Open divisions.

Additionally, the inclusion of categories catering to youngsters aged 2 to 15 reflects a concerted effort to foster a love for cycling from an early age, ensuring inclusivity for all.

Registration is ongoing. For details, visit the event’s official website shopwise.bikefest.com.ph or follow Shopwise on social media platforms www.facebook.com/ShopwiseSupercenters or www.instagram.com/shopwise.ph.

In a bid to heighten the excitement surrounding the event, an immersive expo will be hosted at the Ayala Mall Circuit, Activity Center in Makati from May 15-17, where participants will have the opportunity to procure their ride kits, complete with an exclusive Shopwise bike jersey and participation bib.

Mayor Alex Advincula has also reaffirmed the city’s commitment to bolstering the event’s success. With Vermosa solidifying its reputation as the venue for such endeavors, courtesy of its recent hosting of Cycle PH for the second straight year, participants can expect nothing short of enjoyment and excellence.

On race day, assembly commences at 5 a.m., heralding the start of the 60km ride at 5:25 a.m. Subsequent waves for different categories will follow suit, including the 45km and 30km, culminating in a spotlight on the kids’ rides at 8:40 a.m. From spirited solo to heart-warming family rides, there’s something for everyone to revel in, including the 500-meter tricycle ride for 4-5 years old at 8:50 a.m.

In a concerted effort to ensure a seamless cycling experience, designated roads will be closed throughout the event, courtesy of the organizing IRONMAN Group. This collaborative undertaking aims to accommodate an array of bike types, including road bikes, BMX, mountain, gravel and foldable bikes, fostering an inclusive environment conducive to fostering camaraderie and unity among Filipino families.

However, certain bike types, such as fixies and e-bikes, are excluded from participation, aligning with the event’s vision of promoting safety and fairness for all involved.

