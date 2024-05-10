^

Sports

NLEX's Bolick still ahead of the pack in PBA BPC race

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 10, 2024 | 4:26pm
NLEX's Bolick still ahead of the pack in PBA BPC race
Robert Bolick of NLEX
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- NLEX Road Warriors star Robert Bolick continues to pace the race for the PBA Philippine Cup Best Player of the Conference at the end of the elimination round.

According to the PBA, the league-leading scorer is still ahead of the race with 44.5 statistical points (SPs)

The explosive guard is averaging 27.4 points, 7.0 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game going into the quarterfinals.

NLEX will be facing the Meralco Bolts on Friday.

Coming in second in the race is top rookie pick Stephen Holt.

Holt, one of the main guns of the playoff-bound Terrafirma Dyip, is averaging 21.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 2.5 steals a game.

He has 41.5 SPs.

Third in the list is San Miguel Beerman June Mar Fajardo with 41.0 SPs. The big man is averaging 16.0 points, 14.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Fourth on the list is Ginebra’s Christian Standhardinger with 38.9 SPs.

The Filipino -German center is norming 19.9 markers, 11.2 boards and 5.1 dimes per contest.

Fajardo’s teammate, CJ Perez, rounded up the top five with 38.7 SPs. The Best Player of the Commissioner’s Cup has 21.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.3 steals per game for the top-seeded Beermen.

Completing the top 10 are NorthPort’s Arvin Tolentino (36.4 SPs,) TNT’s Calvin Oftana (35.5 SPs,) Rain or Shine stalwarts Santi Santillan (34.8 SPs) and Beau Belga (33.7 SPs), and Magnolia’s Ian Sangalang (32.6 SPs).

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

NLEX ROAD WARRIORS

PBA

ROBERT BOLICK
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Knicks rule out Anunoby for Game 3 vs Pacers; Brunson 'questionable'

Knicks rule out Anunoby for Game 3 vs Pacers; Brunson 'questionable'

8 hours ago
The New York Knicks will be without forward OG Anunoby for Game 3 of their NBA playoff series against Indiana, and Game 2...
Sports
fbtw
POC targets 25 for Paris

POC targets 25 for Paris

By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
POC president Mayor Bambol Tolentino said yesterday he expects a delegation of about 25 athletes to represent the country...
Sports
fbtw

Midpack teams start best-of-3 face-offs

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
They fought very hard amid a challenging elimination round to get to the PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals.
Sports
fbtw

GAB lowers boom on timekeeper

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
Games and Amusements Board chairman Atty. Richard Clarin disclosed yesterday that Cebu ringside official Jordan Dopalco’s license has been revoked after an investigation confirmed he was “administratively...
Sports
fbtw
Nadal wants to lose fear factor after winning Rome opener

Nadal wants to lose fear factor after winning Rome opener

8 hours ago
Rafael Nadal said that he can no longer afford to fear injury after battling into the second round of the Rome Open, with...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
UST's de Vega downplays in-game antics with FEU 'brother' Martinez

UST's de Vega downplays in-game antics with FEU 'brother' Martinez

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
“Nothing personal.”
Sports
fbtw
NBA bans Bucks guard Beverley 4 games for tossing balls at fans

NBA bans Bucks guard Beverley 4 games for tossing balls at fans

8 hours ago
Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley was suspended four games without pay by the NBA for forcefully throwing a basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Suns fire Vogel after one season as head coach

Suns fire Vogel after one season as head coach

8 hours ago
Frank Vogel was fired as head coach of the NBA's Phoenix Suns on Thursday (Friday Manila time), 11 days after the team was...
Sports
fbtw
Angels near podium finish

Angels near podium finish

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
Van Sickle was like a machine gun peppering the Crossovers with a career high 36 points including 31 on kills and four off...
Sports
fbtw
Brunson sparks sensational Knicks&rsquo; win

Brunson sparks sensational Knicks’ win

16 hours ago
Jalen Brunson shrugged off injury to spark a sensational second-half fightback as the New York Knicks battled past the Indiana...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with