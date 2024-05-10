NLEX's Bolick still ahead of the pack in PBA BPC race

MANILA, Philippines -- NLEX Road Warriors star Robert Bolick continues to pace the race for the PBA Philippine Cup Best Player of the Conference at the end of the elimination round.

According to the PBA, the league-leading scorer is still ahead of the race with 44.5 statistical points (SPs)

The explosive guard is averaging 27.4 points, 7.0 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game going into the quarterfinals.

NLEX will be facing the Meralco Bolts on Friday.

Coming in second in the race is top rookie pick Stephen Holt.

Holt, one of the main guns of the playoff-bound Terrafirma Dyip, is averaging 21.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 2.5 steals a game.

He has 41.5 SPs.

Third in the list is San Miguel Beerman June Mar Fajardo with 41.0 SPs. The big man is averaging 16.0 points, 14.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Fourth on the list is Ginebra’s Christian Standhardinger with 38.9 SPs.

The Filipino -German center is norming 19.9 markers, 11.2 boards and 5.1 dimes per contest.

Fajardo’s teammate, CJ Perez, rounded up the top five with 38.7 SPs. The Best Player of the Commissioner’s Cup has 21.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.3 steals per game for the top-seeded Beermen.

Completing the top 10 are NorthPort’s Arvin Tolentino (36.4 SPs,) TNT’s Calvin Oftana (35.5 SPs,) Rain or Shine stalwarts Santi Santillan (34.8 SPs) and Beau Belga (33.7 SPs), and Magnolia’s Ian Sangalang (32.6 SPs).