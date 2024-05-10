Creamline bench lives up to billing in Game 1 win vs Choco Mucho

Games Sunday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

4 p.m. – Petro Gazz vs Chery Tiggo

6 p.m. – Choco Mucho vs Creamline

MANILA, Philippines – Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses was a bit prophetic when he told his players before Game 1 of their best-of-three Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference title showdown at the Smart Araneta Coliseum that their bench depth would spell the difference.

In dire need of help, the Cool Smashers’ second-stringers responded and delivered in the clutch in a dramatic, come-from-behind 24-26, 25-20, 25-21, 25-16 victory over the Choco Mucho Flying Titans Thursday to move on the cusp of extending their dynastic reign.

“Bago mag-start game, sabi ko talaga bench magpapanalo today (Thursday), nagkakatotoo nga,” said Meneses, whose charges could wrap it all up in Game Two Sunday at the same venue.

A decider, if necessary, is set Tuesday at the Big Dome.

After blowing a 12-5 lead in a stinging opening-set defeat, Meneses explored and went to his bench mob.

It started with Bea de Leon.

Then Michele Gumabao and rookie setter sensation Mafe Galanza came in.

Bernadeth Pons followed.

All embraced their new role as backups even though they could start for other teams.

This group of extraordinary league of gentle women helped the proud franchise rally from huge deficits — from 5-12 in the second set, 3-10 in the third and 3-7 in the fourth — that gave it a 1-0 edge and a shot at a glorious and league record eighth championship.

“Laki bagay tiwala ng team at ni coach. Given maipasok kami ng crucial moments, gagawin lang namin ang best namin,” said Gumanao.

“Naka mindset lahat na ready kami mentally, hindi lang nasa loob, pati na rin sa labas ready din dapat,” said Pons.

Jema Galanza displayed her gallantry as she paced her team with 20 points while Tots Carlos and skipper Alyssa Valdez scattered 17 and nine hits, respectively.

But on this one momentous night before 17,457 spectators, it was Creamline’s fantastic bench mob of De Leon, Gumabao, Pons and the younger Galanza that came through when it mattered.