Mavericks deal Thunder 1st playoff loss

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - MAY 09: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks drives to the basket against Aaron Wiggins #21 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter in Game Two of the Western Conference Second Round Playoffs at Paycom Center on May 09, 2024 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Dallas Mavericks handed the Oklahoma City Thunder their first loss in the NBA playoffs, 119-110, to tie the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinals at one game apiece Friday (Manila time).

PJ Washington dropped a playoff career-high 29 points while also hauling down 11 rebounds.

Luka Doncic had a solid statline of 29 markers, 10 boards and seven dimes.

After starting the fourth quarter down 10, OKC cut the lead to four, 95-99, with a dunk by Jalen Williams.

Dallas, however, continued to keep the Thunder at bay.

The top Western Conference squad inched closer, 101-106, with seven minutes remaining thanks to a layup by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Five straight points by the Mavericks capped by a dunk by Washington pushed the lead to double digits anew -- an insurmountable 112-101 cushion.

Williams hit a big triple with 2:55 to go to try and spark a comeback, but a 3-pointer by Tim Hardaway Jr. doused any hopes of a comeback, 117-106.

Daniel Gafford added 13 markers and seven boards for Dallas. Kyrie Irving had just nine points but dished out 11 assists.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 33 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. Williams chipped in 20 points.

The series is now going to Dallas for Games 3 and 4.

The next game will be on early Sunday morning (Manila time).