Mavericks deal Thunder 1st playoff loss
MANILA, Philippines -- The Dallas Mavericks handed the Oklahoma City Thunder their first loss in the NBA playoffs, 119-110, to tie the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinals at one game apiece Friday (Manila time).
PJ Washington dropped a playoff career-high 29 points while also hauling down 11 rebounds.
Luka Doncic had a solid statline of 29 markers, 10 boards and seven dimes.
After starting the fourth quarter down 10, OKC cut the lead to four, 95-99, with a dunk by Jalen Williams.
Dallas, however, continued to keep the Thunder at bay.
The top Western Conference squad inched closer, 101-106, with seven minutes remaining thanks to a layup by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Five straight points by the Mavericks capped by a dunk by Washington pushed the lead to double digits anew -- an insurmountable 112-101 cushion.
Williams hit a big triple with 2:55 to go to try and spark a comeback, but a 3-pointer by Tim Hardaway Jr. doused any hopes of a comeback, 117-106.
Daniel Gafford added 13 markers and seven boards for Dallas. Kyrie Irving had just nine points but dished out 11 assists.
Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 33 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. Williams chipped in 20 points.
The series is now going to Dallas for Games 3 and 4.
The next game will be on early Sunday morning (Manila time).
