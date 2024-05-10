UB, Lyceum go for finals berth clinchers in UCAL women’s volleyball

Games Saturday

(University of Batangas Gym, Batangas City)

10 a.m. – LPU-B vs PCU-D (Women’s)

2 p.m. – UB vs PWU (Women’s)

2 p.m. – PCU-D vs CEU (Men’s)

4 p.m. – LPU vs UB (Men’s)

MANILA, Philippines – No. 1 seed University of Batangas tries to extend its winning streak to seven games when it battles No. 4 Philippine Women’s University in the knockout semifinals of the 1st PG Flex- Universities and Colleges Athletic League (UCAL) Women’s Volleyball Tournament on Saturday, May 11, at the University of the Batangas gym in Batangas City.

Led by Kylie Macatangay, Lovelee Hernandez and Lovely Maninmtim, the UB Lady Brahmans are expected to keep their unblemished record intact in their 2 p.m. showdown with PWU side which finished the elims with an even 3-3 card.

The other semis pairing pit No. 2 Lyceum-Batangas (5-1) against No. 3 Philippine Christian University-Dasmarinas (4-2) at 10 a.m.

The winners in both matches clash in winner-take-all game next week.

In men’s side, the top-seeded PCU-D Dolphins also targets a final berth when it goes for a repeat over the No. 4 Centro Escolar University Scorpions at 2 p.m.

The second-seeded Lyceum Pirates are looking to arrange a title clash with elimination round tormentor Dolphins when they clash with No. 3 UB Brahmans at 4 p.m.