^

Sports

Tropang Giga pound Painters to close in on PBA semis

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 10, 2024 | 10:50pm
Tropang Giga pound Painters to close in on PBA semis
TNT's Calvin Oftana (8)
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- The TNT Tropang Giga are a win away from the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals after drubbing the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, 116-99, Friday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

TNT pulled away in the second half to draw first blood in their best-of-three quarterfinal bout.

Calvin Oftana exploded for 32 points and nine rebounds in the crucial playoff win. RR Pogoy added 26 markers.

The Tropang Giga led by just one, 53-52, at the half.

Come the third quarter, TNT slowly but surely kept their distance, leading by nine, 83-74, with a triple by Kelly Williams.

This sparked the run as the lead grew to as much as 21 points, 108-87, with 5:58 remaining with a 3-pointer by Oftana.

A 7-0 run capped by a trey by Santi Santillan pulled Rain or Shine to within 14, 94-108, with four minutes to go.

But back-to-back-to-back points by Jayson Castro, Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser and Glenn Khobuntin slammed the door on any comeback attempt.

Williams chipped in 19 points and 10 boards for the Tropang Giga.

Santillan led the Elasto Painters with 23.

TNT will try to close the series out on Sunday, 3 p.m., at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

PBA

RAIN OR SHINE ELASTO PAINTERS

TNT TROPANG GIGA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
POC targets 25 for Paris

POC targets 25 for Paris

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
POC president Mayor Bambol Tolentino said yesterday he expects a delegation of about 25 athletes to represent the country...
Sports
fbtw
UB, Lyceum go for finals berth clinchers in UCAL women&rsquo;s volleyball

UB, Lyceum go for finals berth clinchers in UCAL women’s volleyball

9 hours ago
No. 1 seed University of Batangas tries to extend its winning streak to seven games when it battles No. 4 Philippine Women’s...
Sports
fbtw
Padel Pilipinas&rsquo; Philippine Open deemed a success

Padel Pilipinas’ Philippine Open deemed a success

9 hours ago
Nadine Sebastian and Jaric Lavalle topped the mixed beginners category, while Dale Montealto and Hamda Buamin ruled the intermediate...
Sports
fbtw
Jema Galanza grateful for chance to thrive with sister Mafe in Creamline

Jema Galanza grateful for chance to thrive with sister Mafe in Creamline

By Luisa Morales | 15 hours ago
For an athlete, there’s nothing sweeter than winning championships and gold medals. But for Jema Galanza, everything...
Sports
fbtw
Over 2,000 riders to test mettle in Shopwise bikefest

Over 2,000 riders to test mettle in Shopwise bikefest

11 hours ago
The Shopwise Bike Fest has surged with overwhelming anticipation, drawing in more than 2,000 eager participants a full eight...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Knights rip Weavers for win No. 5

Knights rip Weavers for win No. 5

23 minutes ago
The San Juan Knights trounced the Abra Weavers, 95-82, Thursday to grab the solo lead in the MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Cavaliers, Mavs pull abreast

Cavaliers, Mavs pull abreast

23 minutes ago
Cleveland and Dallas turned the tables on their top-seeded opponents on Thursday, the Cavaliers shocking the Boston Celtics...
Sports
fbtw
Depth big edge for Creamline

Depth big edge for Creamline

By Joey Villar | 23 minutes ago
Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses proved prophetic when he told his players before Game 1 of their best-of-three PVL All-Filipino...
Sports
fbtw
Sebastian, Lavalle padel champions

Sebastian, Lavalle padel champions

23 minutes ago
Nadine Sebastian and Jaric Lavalle topped the mixed beginners category while Dale Montealto and Hamda Buamin ruled the intermediate...
Sports
fbtw

Brahmans pursue UCAL bid

23 minutes ago
No. 1 seed University of Batangas tries to extend its winning streak to seven games when it battles No. 4 Philippine Women’s University in the knockout semifinals of the 1st PG Flex-Universities and Colleges...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with