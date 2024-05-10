Tropang Giga pound Painters to close in on PBA semis

MANILA, Philippines -- The TNT Tropang Giga are a win away from the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals after drubbing the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, 116-99, Friday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

TNT pulled away in the second half to draw first blood in their best-of-three quarterfinal bout.

Calvin Oftana exploded for 32 points and nine rebounds in the crucial playoff win. RR Pogoy added 26 markers.

The Tropang Giga led by just one, 53-52, at the half.

Come the third quarter, TNT slowly but surely kept their distance, leading by nine, 83-74, with a triple by Kelly Williams.

This sparked the run as the lead grew to as much as 21 points, 108-87, with 5:58 remaining with a 3-pointer by Oftana.

A 7-0 run capped by a trey by Santi Santillan pulled Rain or Shine to within 14, 94-108, with four minutes to go.

But back-to-back-to-back points by Jayson Castro, Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser and Glenn Khobuntin slammed the door on any comeback attempt.

Williams chipped in 19 points and 10 boards for the Tropang Giga.

Santillan led the Elasto Painters with 23.

TNT will try to close the series out on Sunday, 3 p.m., at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.