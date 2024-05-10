^

Sports

Padel Pilipinas’ Philippine Open deemed a success

Philstar.com
May 10, 2024 | 2:52pm
Padel Pilipinasâ�� Philippine Open deemed a success
The top finishers in the tournament strike a winning post. (First row) Dustine Gaviño, Peach Orbe, Vinz Toribio, Anna Luz and Heinrich Gasacao; (second row) Maxine Sebastian, Dennis Maglinas, Nadine Sebastian, Jaric Lavalle, Hamda Buamin, Catrine Torp-Bjeerrehus and LA Cañizares; (third row) Qoqo Allian, Senator Pia Cayetano, Tao Yee Tan, Bryan Saarenas and Dale Montealto.

MANILA, Philippines – Nadine Sebastian and Jaric Lavalle topped the mixed beginners category, while Dale Montealto and Hamda Buamin ruled the intermediate division of the Padel Pilipinas Philippine Open’s culminating tournament recently at the padel facilities in Mandaluyong.

Headlining the second half of the Philippine Padel Open 2024 was the Mixed Open Finals, where Tao Yee Tan and Bryan Saarenas also  Argiwon the mixed open division, with Lance Cañizares and Catrine Torp-Bjerrehus finishing second in the event held in partnership with Play Padel and Le Garde.

The second half, held from May 2-5, featured matches under Mixed Beginners, Intermediate and Open categories.

“We’re really excited because we really trained hard for this,” said Sebastian, whose partner Lavalle praised padel as a “great step for us from recreational and as beginners” in the sport.

“Amazing turnout and we’re happy to see more new faces joining the tournament,” said tournament director and coach Bryan Casao. “We have players from different levels and representing various nationalities.”

The open was held in two phases — from April 25-28 and May 2-5 — with many-time tennis champion Johnny Arcilla teaming up with pro Joseph Serra winning the men’s final at the expense of Raymark Gulfo and Argil Lance Cañizares.

Nigel Rimando and Vinz Toribio also topped the men’s intermediate class followed by the pair of Lemon Cruz and Bryan Saarenas in the first phase. Sen. Pia Cayetano and Tao Yee Tan claimed the women’s open title.

“Always grateful for the unending support of Padel Pilipinas, Play Padel community, our family, and friends!” Tan said.  “Winning with my partner [Cayetano] is special for me. With training and hard work, I am sure we can only get better.”

Mayumi Toribio and Violeta Volodkeviciute topped the women's intermediate category of the event Padel Pilipinas executive director Jackie Gan hailed with optimism over the continuous growth of the sport.

“We have so much in store for Padel Pilipinas, not just tournaments and weekly clinics,” Gan said. “We are looking forward to promoting Padel and discovering more talent as we bring our grassroots programs to every corner of the country.”

vuukle comment

PADEL

SPORTS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Knicks rule out Anunoby for Game 3 vs Pacers; Brunson 'questionable'

Knicks rule out Anunoby for Game 3 vs Pacers; Brunson 'questionable'

8 hours ago
The New York Knicks will be without forward OG Anunoby for Game 3 of their NBA playoff series against Indiana, and Game 2...
Sports
fbtw
POC targets 25 for Paris

POC targets 25 for Paris

By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
POC president Mayor Bambol Tolentino said yesterday he expects a delegation of about 25 athletes to represent the country...
Sports
fbtw

Midpack teams start best-of-3 face-offs

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
They fought very hard amid a challenging elimination round to get to the PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals.
Sports
fbtw

GAB lowers boom on timekeeper

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
Games and Amusements Board chairman Atty. Richard Clarin disclosed yesterday that Cebu ringside official Jordan Dopalco’s license has been revoked after an investigation confirmed he was “administratively...
Sports
fbtw
Nadal wants to lose fear factor after winning Rome opener

Nadal wants to lose fear factor after winning Rome opener

8 hours ago
Rafael Nadal said that he can no longer afford to fear injury after battling into the second round of the Rome Open, with...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Mavericks deal Thunder 1st playoff loss

Mavericks deal Thunder 1st playoff loss

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
The Dallas Mavericks handed the Oklahoma City Thunder their first loss in the NBA playoffs, 119-110, to tie the best-of-seven...
Sports
fbtw
Over 2,000 riders to test mettle in Shopwise bikefest

Over 2,000 riders to test mettle in Shopwise bikefest

4 hours ago
The Shopwise Bike Fest has surged with overwhelming anticipation, drawing in more than 2,000 eager participants a full eight...
Sports
fbtw
UST's de Vega downplays in-game antics with FEU 'brother' Martinez

UST's de Vega downplays in-game antics with FEU 'brother' Martinez

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
“Nothing personal.”
Sports
fbtw
Cavs rout Celtics to square up series at 1-1

Cavs rout Celtics to square up series at 1-1

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers tied the Eastern Conference semifinals after obliterating the Boston Celtics, 118-94, in Game 2 at...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with