Padel Pilipinas’ Philippine Open deemed a success

The top finishers in the tournament strike a winning post. (First row) Dustine Gaviño, Peach Orbe, Vinz Toribio, Anna Luz and Heinrich Gasacao; (second row) Maxine Sebastian, Dennis Maglinas, Nadine Sebastian, Jaric Lavalle, Hamda Buamin, Catrine Torp-Bjeerrehus and LA Cañizares; (third row) Qoqo Allian, Senator Pia Cayetano, Tao Yee Tan, Bryan Saarenas and Dale Montealto.

MANILA, Philippines – Nadine Sebastian and Jaric Lavalle topped the mixed beginners category, while Dale Montealto and Hamda Buamin ruled the intermediate division of the Padel Pilipinas Philippine Open’s culminating tournament recently at the padel facilities in Mandaluyong.

Headlining the second half of the Philippine Padel Open 2024 was the Mixed Open Finals, where Tao Yee Tan and Bryan Saarenas also Argiwon the mixed open division, with Lance Cañizares and Catrine Torp-Bjerrehus finishing second in the event held in partnership with Play Padel and Le Garde.

The second half, held from May 2-5, featured matches under Mixed Beginners, Intermediate and Open categories.

“We’re really excited because we really trained hard for this,” said Sebastian, whose partner Lavalle praised padel as a “great step for us from recreational and as beginners” in the sport.

“Amazing turnout and we’re happy to see more new faces joining the tournament,” said tournament director and coach Bryan Casao. “We have players from different levels and representing various nationalities.”

The open was held in two phases — from April 25-28 and May 2-5 — with many-time tennis champion Johnny Arcilla teaming up with pro Joseph Serra winning the men’s final at the expense of Raymark Gulfo and Argil Lance Cañizares.

Nigel Rimando and Vinz Toribio also topped the men’s intermediate class followed by the pair of Lemon Cruz and Bryan Saarenas in the first phase. Sen. Pia Cayetano and Tao Yee Tan claimed the women’s open title.

“Always grateful for the unending support of Padel Pilipinas, Play Padel community, our family, and friends!” Tan said. “Winning with my partner [Cayetano] is special for me. With training and hard work, I am sure we can only get better.”

Mayumi Toribio and Violeta Volodkeviciute topped the women's intermediate category of the event Padel Pilipinas executive director Jackie Gan hailed with optimism over the continuous growth of the sport.

“We have so much in store for Padel Pilipinas, not just tournaments and weekly clinics,” Gan said. “We are looking forward to promoting Padel and discovering more talent as we bring our grassroots programs to every corner of the country.”